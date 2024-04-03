Fayetteville to hold Spring Fling Adoption Promotion April 8-20





FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville Animal Services hopes to encourage more people to adopt a pet during its Spring Fling Adoption Promotion.

The promotion begins Monday and runs through April 20, according to a news release from the city. Pets can be adopted from 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

Adoption fees will be waived, and all animals available for adoption will be spayed or neutered, current on vaccines and microchipped during the promotion, the release states.

"As the warmer weather approaches, animal shelters tend to reach their capacity limits," said Justine Lentz, Animal Services superintendent. "The Spring Fling Adoption Promotion aims not only to enrich the lives of adoptable pets and their new families, but also to help us maintain the space and resources needed to continue our lifesaving work within the community.

People interested in adopting a pet can fill out a form online, and once the application is approved, they will be invited to come to the shelter at 1640 S. Armstrong Ave. at their convenience to find a pet, according to the release.

All pets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and all adopters must complete an application and be approved, the release states.

"The Fayetteville Animal Shelter is home to a diverse array of pets, each with its own unique personality and needs," Lentz said. "Whether you're looking for a playful puppy, a cuddly cat or a laid-back older pet, we have animals that are sure to meet every person's desires."

Visit https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/539/Animal-Adoption-Process for more information.



