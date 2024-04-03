Five arrested on various felony charges in Washington County

Arrests

4th Judicial Drug Task Force

Lauren Anderson, 33, of 1832 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Anderson was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $50,000 bond.

Fayetteville

Tristen Ward-Blackburn, 25, of 2071 N. Chestnut Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault, second-degree battery, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and fleeing. Ward-Blackburn was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $5,000 bond.

Springdale

Alfredo Mendez-Garcia, 23, of 506 Carlton St. in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with two counts of breaking or entering a building, two counts of theft of property, stalking and first-degree criminal mischief. Mendez-Garcia was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $25,000 bond.

Jonathan Connolly, 25, of 2361 Rim Rock Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with second-degree battery and possession of a controlled substance. Connolly was being held Tuesday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Misti Osborn, 40, of 5911 W. Tackett Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Monday in connection with forgery, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Osborn was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.