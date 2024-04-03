Fort Smith Police Department to host autism awareness resource event





FORT SMITH -- The Police Department is collaborating with 16 organizations across the River Valley, Northwest Arkansas and Oklahoma to host an autism awareness resource event today.

The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Riverfront Pavilion, at 100 N. B Street.

Aric Mitchell, a Police Department spokesman, said the event is meant to connect people that have a child or other family member with autism to needed resources.

"So we're going to have a great chance for parents or caregivers who may not know where to start, they'll be able to connect with a lot of the organizations and agencies that can help them," Mitchell said. "They're also going to get a chance to network with other families that have an individual in their home with autism, as well."

Mitchell said the event also gives police officers an opportunity to hear from the community. He said it's important for the department to know how to best interact with an autistic person, for example if a child with autism goes missing.

According to the Centers for Disease Control website, autism spectrum disorder is a developmental disability caused by differences in the brain. People with autism often have problems with social communication and interaction, and have restricted or repetitive behaviors or interests.

A full list of resources and ways to participate in Austism Acceptance Month this month is available at the CDC website at cdc.gov/ncbddd/autism/toolkit.html.



