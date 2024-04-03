J.B. Hunt trucker wins driver of the year

A J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. driver has earned the driver of the year recognition from Women In Trucking, a first for the company.

Jodi Edwards, the recipient of the award, has been a 25-year company driver and has been named regional driver-of-the-year multiple times for safety recognition, according to a Tuesday news release from the company.

Nick Hobbs, chief operating officer and president of contract services at J.B. Hunt, said the company is proud of Edwards and the example she sets for company drivers.

"Throughout her career, she has shown unwavering dedication to providing industry-leading service while enabling those around her with training and support," he said. "Her leadership speaks volumes to her integrity and professionalism, paving the way for her fellow drivers to follow."

This year there were three winners of the award, with winners chosen based on their safety record, positive community contributions and effect on the public image of the trucking industry, according to a Women In Trucking news release.

Edwards has been involved with Women In Trucking as part of their Image Team since 2016, to provide a voice and ally for women throughout the trucking industry.

As part of the team. Edwards has mentored others entering the industry, and showing the profession as a career for women.

"I want to thank my family for their support and patience, J.B. Hunt for providing me with the opportunity and leadership, and Women In Trucking for all they do to make driving a better career option for women," Edwards said. "I do what I do because I love it, and I hope others will find as much joy and passion for being a driver as I have for decades."