Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter receives raise

Today at 5:58 p.m.

by Joseph Flaherty

Tom Carpenter, Little Rock City Attorney, asks a question during a special hearing of the Little Rock Board of Directors over alleged misconduct by several members of the Metropolitan Housing Alliance on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. The board of directors voted to remove Lee Lindsey and Leta Anthony from the MHA board but voted to keep Kerry Wright. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)
Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter was awarded a 2% pay increase Tuesday following his annual review by the city's Board of Directors, bringing his new annual salary to slightly more than $190,000.

At-large City Director Antwan Phillips, himself an attorney with the law firm Wright, Lindsey & Jennings, could be heard voting no.

Carpenter's raise matches the 2% pay increase that non-uniformed, full-time city employees received as part of the 2024 budget.

The city attorney already receives a $600 monthly car allowance.

In April 2023, the city board increased Carpenter's salary from $153,500 to $186,385 at the same time that they authorized raises for Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and then-City Manager Bruce Moore. Scott's salary was increased from $160,000 to $200,000.

