Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter receives raise

Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter was awarded a 2% pay increase Tuesday following his annual review by the city's Board of Directors, bringing his new annual salary to slightly more than $190,000.

At-large City Director Antwan Phillips, himself an attorney with the law firm Wright, Lindsey & Jennings, could be heard voting no.

Carpenter's raise matches the 2% pay increase that non-uniformed, full-time city employees received as part of the 2024 budget.

The city attorney already receives a $600 monthly car allowance.

In April 2023, the city board increased Carpenter's salary from $153,500 to $186,385 at the same time that they authorized raises for Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and then-City Manager Bruce Moore. Scott's salary was increased from $160,000 to $200,000.