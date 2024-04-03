Martin Short's next gig will be the mayor of Funner, Calif. The two-time Emmy Award winner will be inaugurated as the next city leader of the small town, about one hour northeast of downtown San Diego. Short will serve a two-year term in the position. "As the mayor-elect of Funner, I promise to be more than just a spokesperson dressed in purple from head-to-toe, but instead, the best mayor in the whole darn state," he said in a statement with the announcement. "It's my goal to make every part of the already fun Harrah's Resort SoCal even Funner, and I can't wait to share my plans with all of my constituents in just six short weeks." The 74-year-old comedian will officially be sworn into office and be given the key to Funner on May 13. On that day, the fourth mayor is also expected to announce his forthcoming plans for the 1,500 population city. Short promises to take the oath to work with Funner's city council "to protect fun, good times, laughing out loud and positive vibes from the negative influences determined to turn a smile upside down."

Tori Spelling filed for divorce Friday from her husband and former reality TV co-star Dean McDermott. The former "Beverly Hills, 90210" actor petitioned to end the marriage of nearly 18 years in Los Angeles Superior Court. She cited irreconcilable differences. Spelling's petition states the two have been separated since June 17. She is asking for sole physical custody and joint legal custody of their three sons and two daughters, whose ages range from 7 to 17. Physical custody determines with which parent the children primarily reside, while legal custody is who makes their major life decisions. Spelling is asking the court to order the Canadian actor to pay her spousal support and to pay for her divorce attorneys. No dollar amount was given. The marriage was the subject of a reality show, originally titled "Tori & Dean: Inn Love" and later "Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood," that ran on the Oxygen network from 2007-12. Spelling, the 50-year-old daughter of the late TV magnate Aaron Spelling, also appeared in "Scary Movie 2" and "The House of Yes." McDermott, 57, appeared on the Canadian TV series "Due South" and hosted the cooking competition show "Chopped Canada."