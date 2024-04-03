QB low on Cowboys’ list of draft needs

Quarterback is not a priority for the Cowboys in this draft.

Far from it.

This has nothing to do with the all-consuming conversation about the merits or necessity of signing Dak Prescott to an extension and its length. This has to do with this season and this draft.

Framed in that context, the club would be fine if it didn't draft a quarterback. Remember, Dallas already has sent a 2024 fourth-round pick to San Francisco to acquire Trey Lance. Developing Lance is the focus after Prescott and Cooper Rush over the next few months, not picking up a quarterback late in the draft to plug into the mix.

Using a draft pick on a quarterback is highly unlikely. But if the Cowboys decided to take a flier, it's hard to envision that it would come before the final round.

PLAYERS ON ROSTER

Dak Prescott: Selected to three Pro Bowls at this stage of his career, and more are on the way.

Cooper Rush: Nothing flashy. But a good, solid backup who knows the system and where to go with the ball.

Trey Lance: As the No. 3 overall pick in 2021, he has yet to live up to his draft promise. The Cowboys believe there's still time.

STRENGTHS

Prescott hasn't led the Cowboys to a Super Bowl. He's not the most decorated or successful quarterback in franchise history. Those mantles belong to Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman. But he's done something those two have never done.

Prescott threw 36 touchdown passes to become the first quarterback in club history to lead the NFL outright in touchdown throws for a single season. He completed 69.5% of his passes for 4,516 yards with just nine interceptions last season. His quarterback rating of 105.9 ranked second in the league.

Prescott has a 32-8 record against the NFC East since entering the league.

Rush threw just 24 passes last season as Prescott remained healthy. But he showed his worth the previous two seasons, guiding the Cowboys to 5-1 record in Prescott's absence.

And Lance? This past season was about learning the language and helping on scout teams. This will be an important offseason for him to determine whether or not he has a career with the Cowboys.

WEAKNESSES

Prescott has shown he can win during the regular season. He hasn't translated that success to the postseason.

Prescott owns a 2-5 playoff record for his career and has been unable to lead the Cowboys past the divisional round. He was dreadful early in the last two playoff losses to San Francisco.

That's where he must improve.

THREE DRAFT TARGETS

Carter Bradley, South Alabama: His production increased throughout his career. He is the son of former Jacksonville head coach and current Indianapolis defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

Kedon Slovis, BYU: Finished with a 28-17 record for three different college teams. Recorded a 4.55 in the 40-yard dash at the combine.

Devin Leary, Kentucky: Threw for 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions for the Wildcats. Quick release and good footwork.

BOTTOM LINE

The Cowboys start a top 10 player at the position, have a veteran backup who has shown he can step in and win when needed and a young player to develop. This is not a position that ranks high on the club's draft radar.