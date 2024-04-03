GOLF

Arkansas' Marin at Augusta

University of Arkansas freshman Maria Jose Marin is one of 72 golfers set to compete in the fifth Augusta National Women's Amateur today through Saturday in Augusta, Ga.

The first 36 holes of the event will be played at the Champions Retreat Golf Club. After that, the top 30 players and ties will compete in the final round at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday. All of the players in the field have the opportunity to play a practice round at Augusta National on Friday.

Marin, playing in her second ANWA is scheduled to tee off at 7:23 a.m. Central in Group 6 along with Florida State's Lottie Woad and Auburn's Anna Davis.

Marin, 17, tied for 14th last year with a 3-over 219 to become the first South American golfer to make the cut for the final round.

All three rounds of the tourney will air on the Golf Channel.

GYMNASTICS

Fayetteville Regional to open today

The NCAA Fayetteville Regional will commence today at 2 p.m. with a play-in competition between Boise State and BYU at 2 p.m. at Walton Arena.

The Broncos and Cougars are seeded eighth and ninth in the regional, and the winner will funnel into the evening semifinal at 7 p.m. on Thursday which will feature national No. 2 seed LSU, No. 15 seed Minnesota and Oregon State.

No. 7 seed Kentucky, No. 10 seed Arkansas, Arizona and Nebraska will compete in the 1 p.m. semifinal Thursday. The top two teams from each semifinal will compete in the regional final on Saturday at 5 p.m., and the top two teams from that meet will advance to the NCAA Championships on April 18-20 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

Boise State, led by 14th year Coach Tina Beard, enters with a 196.715 national qualifying score, while BYU, led by 10th year Coach Guard Young, is at 196.665.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services