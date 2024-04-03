UCA names Athletic Director Brad Teague as director of its aviation program

The University of Central Arkansas named Brad Teague as director of its Aviation Academy on Wednesday.

The announcement came on the same day the university named Teague's replacement as athletic director. Matt Whiting, UCA's associate athletic director for external relations, will take the athletic director's post effective July 1.

UCA announced the creation of the Aviation Academy in November 2023 to much fanfare. Officials from UCA, the governor's office and the state Division of Higher Education, among others, said it would help address the nation's pilot shortage by offering private and commercial aviation training.

The aviation industry will have a projected 17,000 openings annually for airline and commercial pilots over the next decade, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The university had been discussing a program like this for several years, forming partnerships with the city of Conway and others.

Teague, who has been working as acting director of the aviation program since the announcement, is a licensed pilot with multi-engine and instrument ratings, UCA said.

He is a former member of the Airport Advisory Committee for the Conway Municipal Airport at Cantrell Field.

The university said that Teague will continue to serve a role in athletics as a senior adviser to the new athletic director and as an instructor in the university's master's program in sports administration.

Teague, 53, received his bachelor's degree in mathematics and master's of education in administration from Delta State University and his Doctor of Philosophy in leadership from the University of Mississippi.

His new salary will be $183,000, with $60,000 coming from private funds, according to Fredricka B. Sharkey, director of media relations at UCA.

"Dr. Teague has been central to the vision and development of the newly launched UCA Aviation Academy," said UCA President Houston Davis in a statement. "We will benefit from his focus on this growing new program that is so important to Conway and the state, but also appreciate that he will continue to be an asset to the Exercise and Sport Science department through his teaching and will stay connected to athletics in a senior advisory capacity during a tumultuous time in collegiate athletics.

"We are very fortunate to have a leader of his caliber and capabilities on our team."

Teague expressed appreciation to Davis and the UCA board of trustees "for their faith in me to deliver success in this exciting new aviation program at our university."