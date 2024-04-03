UNDER THE RADAR: Jacksonville basketball's Jayce Tillman

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's prospect is Jacksonville’s Jayce Tillman.

Class: 2025

Position: Guard

Size: 6-4, 180 pounds

Stats: As a junior, Tillman averaged about 24 points, 65 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He has more than 1,000 career points.

Interest: Arkansas-Pine Bluff and several junior colleges

Jacksonville coach Victor Joyner:

“He can do it all. Jayce has a few flaws here and there, but he can do it all. He can shoot the crap out if it. He’s one of the strongest kids on the team. His upper body and legs are strong. [He has a] great vertical, and he has a pure shot. He can drive the ball. He can get his shot off in a lot of ways, and a lot of kids can’t do that. You’re kind of limited in the areas and twisting and the leaning of your body, and Jayce can contort himself and get shots off pretty well. He’s the whole package.”

Joyner on Tillman's work ethic:

“Jayce gets up in the morning and works out before school, and he practices and works out after school. He puts in the work and usually when you have a kid who puts in work like that you see the results on the court.”