1982 streak recalled by Hogs’ Van Horn





FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas baseball team is off to its best start since Dave Van Horn was playing for the Razorbacks.

That was 42 years ago.

Arkansas' 24-3 record is its best start since a 27-2-2 mark in 1982 when Van Horn started at second base.

"I had no idea," said Van Horn, who is in his 22nd season as Arkansas' coach. "I don't remember 1982 a whole lot."

In Van Horn's only season at Arkansas after he transferred from McLennan Community College in Waco, Texas, he batted .366 and committed only three errors in 47 games. He was an All-Southwest Conference first-team pick and the conference's Newcomer of the Year.

"I do remember we played over spring break, like, two games a day for five days straight, six days," Van Horn said. "Teams from all around the area would come in. We probably played two seven-inning games. We just played a lot of games."

The Razorbacks played 12 doubleheaders among their first 31 games that season with just the two losses.

"Yeah, that's pretty neat," Van Horn said. "Pretty good start."

The two ties were 7-7 against Northwest Missouri State and 4-4 against Rice at home.

"They call that no lights," Van Horn said of games being stopped due to darkness.

Lights were installed at George Cole Field in 1985. George Cole Field was the site of UA home games until Baum Stadium opened in April 1996.

In Arkansas' 35th game in 1982, the Razorbacks played Ole Miss for the first time and won 7-2 at home on April 11.

Van Horn went 2 for 4 and hit his only home run of the season, a two-run shot in the seventh inning.

Tonight, Van Horn will coach against the Rebels for the 78th time.



