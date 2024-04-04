Arkansas Agritourism collaboration site goes online

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture has collaborated with Arkansas Agritourism on a website to connect consumers with local food products, farm to school programs and agritourism activities in the state.

The website platform, aragritourism.com, offers interactive maps of Arkansas Grown and Arkansas Made products, school gardens, local procurement locations, farms and agritourism destinations throughout the state and assists with connecting school nutrition directors and farmers, according to a news release.

Arkansas residents, producers and schools can search the site to find agritourism industry participants; schools and farms and agritourism destinations can create profiles and customize listings to highlights local products they buy, sell or feature for free, the release stated.

"Arkansas Agritourism Association is proud to be part of the collaborative ... and looks forward to working with farmers and schools to build the growing opportunities for agritourism within our community and state," association president Grace Pepler said in the news release.

The Arkansas Agritourism Association's website includes a section that provides information to farmers and producers about how to join the state's association for agritourism.

The website includes Arkansas Grown, which can be found at arkansasgrown.org, Arkansas Farm to School, which can be found at arfarmtoschool.org, as well as aragritourism.com.