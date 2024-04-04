The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF April 3, 2024

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-23-577. Donnie Raymond Partain v. State of Arkansas, from Yell County Circuit Court, Northern District. Affirmed. Gladwin and Thyer, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CR-23-509. Eugene Hare v. State of Arkansas, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Abramson and Hixson, JJ., agree.

CV-22-202. Roberto Rodriguez v. Mangaraju Chakka; Kanth Dasari; John Doe I; John Doe II; and John Doe III, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventeenth Division. Affirmed. Abramson and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CV-22-419. Arkansas Local Police and Fire Retirement System v. Michael Payne, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CR-23-301. Kris Hanson v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CV-23-192. Erica Moore v. David Moore, Jr., from Saline County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CV-22-211. Tracey Scott and Lorrenzo Hampton, Individually and on Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated v. RevClaims, LLC; and St. Bernards Hospital, Inc., from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Reversed and remanded. Barrett and Brown, JJ., agree.

CV-23-158. Porter's Commercial Refrigeration, Inc. v. Danny A. Brewer, Jason Spears, and Natural State Supermarket Refrigeration, LLC, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed in part; reversed and remanded in part. Harrison, C.J., and Abramson, Virden, Thyer, and Wood, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CR-23-512. Corey Thomas v. State of Arkansas, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Barrett and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CV-22-293. Nicolas Lelieur v. State of Arkansas, from Conway County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Murphy and Brown, JJ., agree.

E-23-58. Jerry Baggett v. Director, Division of Workforce Services, from the Arkansas Board of Review. Remanded for further findings. Murphy and Brown, JJ., agree

JUDGE CINDY GRACE THYER

CV-22-396. Sherri Reggans v. Scott Schlesinger, MD; and Freeway Surgery Center, LLC, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Seventeenth Division. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Gladwin, J., agree.

CV-22-808. Altice USA, Inc., d/b/a Suddenlink Communications v. City of Gurdon, Arkansas, from Clark County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Harrison, C.J., and Gladwin, J., agree.

JUDGE WENDY SCHOLTENS WOOD

CV-23-344. Jason Reynolds v. Mary "Katie" Reynolds, from Prairie County Circuit Court, Southern District. Affirmed. Virden and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.