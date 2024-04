De Queen, 1912: Some 112 years ago, the first grade class and their teacher posed outside their school. Seated to the left of the chalk sign in the bottom row is a boy in short pants and no shoes. The faces reflected a wide range of emotions. The stoic teacher would have earned about $300 for a year's work with that class.

Send questions or comments to Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203