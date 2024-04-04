Arkansas Senior Olympics 2024 games set to take place in Northwest Arkansas

For many adults, track and field competition is a distant memory, but for hundreds of Arkansas seniors, it's a fun way for them to stay active while staying connected with each other.

On April 27, scores of those seniors will arrive at John McDonnell Field at the University of Arkansas for the Arkansas Senior Olympics, where they'll run 50-1,500 meter races, throw the javelin, shot put and discus, compete in the long jump and high jump, swim, go cycling, power walk and yes, they'll pole vault, too. And in terms of spectators, it's all free and open to the public.

Some less typical events are on the docket as well, such as pickleball and archery, two sports that have risen in popularity in recent years and brought greater crowds to the qualifier for the National Senior Games, the next of which takes place in 2025.

"It's a source to encourage older adults to be active, stay moving and healthy, to eat well and train before an event, year-round, not just to get off a couch and come to the track and field and hobble around," said Wayne Mays, a board member for Arkansas Senior Olympics. "We look for people who want to adopt a healthy lifestyle."

This year the Arkansas Senior Olympics is set to take place in Northwest Arkansas after a long history of events in Hot Springs and Little Rock. Athletes must be 40 to enter the competition or age 50 or higher to qualify for nationals. Most events are broken down into men's and women's divisions and age brackets of five years each.

For a $50 entry fee, participants can compete in five sports. Those who want to enter more than five merely pay $5 per additional sport after that.

"It's a lot of fun, making friendships and staying active and healthy," said Greg Eberdt, executive director of the Arkansas Senior Olympics. "Beyond that, it's to keep people active and continue the tradition that's grown and partnered with the Senior Games."

While the traditional Olympics are every four years, the National Senior Games happen every two years. Finishing in the top four of your age group will qualify you for nationals, which takes place in a different city each time -- Pittsburgh in 2023, Fort Lauderdale, Albuquerque and more. The Arkansas games bring people not only from all over the Natural State but surrounding states for the competition.

HOW YOU GET HOOKED

Eberdt is a nine-time Arkansas Road Bike Champion who previously raced with Lance Armstrong and went to the 1996 Olympic trials. Cycling was the reason he got involved with the Arkansas Senior Olympics in the first place.

When friends suggested he transition to triathlons, the competition that typically includes cycling 40K, running 10K and swimming 1.5K, Eberdt signed up for a local one, then also signed up for an Ironman, a long-distance triathlon (2.4 mile swim, 112 mile cycling and a marathon), in Boulder, Colo.

He was training for those races when one of the Senior Olympics board members recognized his name on the starting list and asked if he would help run the events -- the ones he wasn't competing in, anyhow -- in Hot Springs where it was held each year.

Eberdt signed up for his first senior games in all the same triathlon-like elements: track and field, cycling and swimming. The track meet was after cycling on the same day, but when he tried to get to the swimming events he couldn't because the track event ran late.

"The way Gail [Ezelle, the executive director and founder of the Arkansas Senior Olympics] ran the show, pretty much almost all the games except softball and basketball were in one weekend of October," Eberdt said. "That made it difficult for some people who did multiple sports, going from one side of town or venue to (another), because they overlapped."

Back then, for example, the weightlifting competition took place at the same time as the track meet, forcing athletes with multiple sports to make a choice. Ultimately though, Eberdt had a lot of fun, and when it was over, he was introduced to Ezelle, who "pulled me aside and said, 'Thank you for helping; it seems like you have lots of energy and like a lot of sports. Do you want my job?'" Eberdt recalled. "I was taken aback, but she asked me to submit my resume and present to the board."

Following that board meeting in 2017, Eberdt was hired within 10 minutes, becoming only the organization's second executive director.

Ezelle had started the competition in 1983 when she and a couple other folks put on just a few events in Russellville. After a couple of years there, she moved it to Hot Springs, where it stayed for 30 years. When the National Senior Games began in 1987, the first of which was in St. Louis and brought 2,500 competitors from all over the country, Arkansas was one of 30 states that had qualifying games.

Under Ezelle's leadership, the Arkansas games "grew from 20-30 competitors to over 1,000," Eberdt said. "Gail did a good job of growing it in Hot Springs, adding sports throughout the years."

Ezelle ran the events until she was in her 80s. Once under Eberdt's discretion, he moved the operation to Little Rock and took a lot of feedback similar to his own experience -- people couldn't participate in all the sports they wanted to do. He began to spread the events out and place them on different weekends so competitors could perform their best.

As he read the bylaws and learned more about the operation, he discovered it could also benefit from being moved around the state, which is what Eberdt has been focused on the last few years. Northwest Arkansas was a logical place to bring it, given that it has "some of the largest and best facilities and venues and places to go and compete for archery, pickleball and cycling," he said.

These days, they have more than 25 different sports and are continuing to add more.

POPULAR SPORTS

There's a huge range of events because, Wayne Mays said, "not everyone is a track and field guy like me or a cyclist like Greg." That's why they listen closely when participants ask for sports not previously included, picking up archery, race walking and most recently pickleball, which has become their biggest event.

"Pickleball is usually a three-day event, and the biggest (concern is) finding a venue large enough to have enough courts," Eberdt said. In the past they used a junior high gym, and the competition brought in 40 people. Two years ago they took over 26 or 28 of the courts at the Matrix Club in Lowell and hosted 250 people.

Track and field is the second most popular sport. Eberdt expects it will especially flourish this year given the location of John McDonnell Field since many runners simply want to experience running in that particular venue.

Basketball, at third most popular, is still an indelible hit. That's why they are planning an event bringing the triplets -- Sidney Moncrief, Ron Brewer and Marvin Delph -- for a special guest appearance to the River Center in Benton on June 1. They won't play as a team, but Moncrief may participate in a free-throw shooting contest.

"We're excited about that," Eberdt said. "I think it will help our basketball hit a new level this year as far as attendance and spectators."

Three-on-three has been a personal favorite of Mays' since he got involved with the games in the mid '80s. He had been a track man in high school and college, then while running those events for the Senior Olympics, Ezelle introduced him to their basketball aspect, and he's been doing 3-on-3 ever since, with lots of good memories wrapped up in it.

"It's a lot of fun and very challenging," Mays said. "Unfortunately what we're finding now is, as opposed to individual events that people do when they're motivated and able, when you try to get a team to travel out of town for a night or two, it's difficult."

That can mean finding a different team each year you compete, but if competitors need help finding a team or partner, Eberdt is willing to facilitate.

EXCEPTIONAL ATHLETES

Mays and Eberdt have seen some incredible things in their years of volunteering with the Arkansas Senior Olympics. During a regional track and field event through the Area Agency on Aging, which is separate from but supportive of the Senior Olympics, Mays watched a 1,500 meter prediction walk he'll never forget.

"Here's this little old lady, she had to be 5 foot tall, in a dress, low heels and a purse," Mays said of the event he witnessed in Harrison. "They start, and she's barely moving, but the bottom line is that she was asked, 'What do you predict your time to be?' and it was the time (she said), she got it within seconds. She's incredible."

What Mays loved about that was it proved this lady had been active all year round. She had walked enough to know her limits, know her pace, and she knew it made her feel good.

"It was the darnedest thing I've ever seen," he said. "Her walking around the track, a purse flopping on her arm ... It portrays to me what's possible. Anybody can participate."

During Eberdt's first year to put on the Senior Olympics, he met and was inspired by a 93-year-old man from Dallas. Mr. Watson had mistakenly turned up a day early, in full running uniform, but Eberdt was there putting up banners and getting familiarized with the venues. Watson was on the hook for several track and field events, so Eberdt offered to time him on a long run or two that day to keep him from getting worn out on the day of the competition.

"He ran the 1,500 meter... sat down for a second, and said, 'I still feel pretty good; can I do something else?'" Eberdt recalled. "Long story short, he did the 800 (meter), the 400, the 200, the 100 and the 50 ... then field events -- shot put, javelin, discus, long jump, standing jump..."

When he got through, it was 3:30 p.m. Eberdt awarded him the medals, given that Mr. Watson was the only one in his age bracket of 90-94, and the man drove all the way back to Dallas that night, seemingly unfazed by the daylong workout.

This year a 90-year-old woman from North Little Rock who won gold at nationals four years ago, will be competing in track events. Eberdt hopes people will attend just to enjoy the open atmosphere and get inspired themselves.

He loves it when high school and college athletes sit in the audience, since they're often amazed at the speed and agility displayed at Senior Olympics. In one memorable instance, a UALR athlete who was attending on a track scholarship compared her time and exclaimed, "That old man just ran faster than I can!"

Similarly, anyone watching the games for the first time might be impressed with what they see.

"Just because people might be in their 60s or whatever age doesn't mean they still can't do things and be inspiring to all people," Eberdt said. "Even if they've never been an athlete, (you can get) inspired by watching people out there."

Gerry Bennett swings, Friday, October 21, 2022 during the 2022 Arkansas Senior Olympic Pickleball Tournament and Arkansas Open at the Matrix Racquet Club in Lowell. Participants competed to qualify for the National Senior Games in Pittsburgh, Pa. Visit nwaonline.com/221022Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

