Arkansas Supreme Court affirms dismissal of ballot-counting lawsuit

The Arkansas Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed a Pulaski County judge's ruling dismissing a lawsuit filed by the Arkansas Voter Integrity Initiative Inc. and Conrad Reynolds challenging the legality of the state's ballot-counting machines.

"What this is is a judge made a decision about a case not even before the first witness had finished testifying," said Clinton Lancaster, attorney for the appellants. "They didn't let us put on any other evidence, and they kicked us out of the court and violated our right to a jury trial, and the Supreme Court seems to think that's OK. Ultimately, what I see is that the Supreme Court didn't take our arguments into account and give them the weight that they deserved."

Lancaster said they're evaluating their next steps.

"Because the circuit court concluded that appellants failed on their declaratory-judgment claim, their remaining causes of action also failed," Associate Justice Courtney Rae Hudson wrote the opinion for the majority. "Thus, appellants were not deprived of their right to a jury trial, and the circuit court did not err by denying their motion for new trial. We affirm the circuit court's dismissal of appellants' amended complaint."

Justice Barbara Webb dissented. Justice Shawn A. Womack conferred without opinion.

Defendants in the case were Secretary of State John Thurston, the Arkansas State Board of Election Commissioners and Election Systems and Software LLC.