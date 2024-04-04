Cabot man arrested on rape, child pornography charges

Cabot police on Wednesday arrested a man charged with the rape of a minor and the production and possession of child sexual abuse material, a news release from the agency states.

Authorities received an online tip on March 29 about a potential rape and the production of child sexual abuse material and determined that the offenses occurred within the Cabot city limits, the release says.

On Wednesday, Cabot police and Arkansas State Police investigators from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant at the Cedarwood Drive residence of Mitchell Best, 40, the release states.

Their search turned up a device containing 20 images of child sexual abuse material, and authorities arrested Best, the release says.

Best faces charges of rape, second-degree sexual assault, seven counts of producing or directing the sexual performance of a child under age 17 and 20 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexual conduct involving child and being a registered sex offender working with children and was held in the Lonoke County jail Thursday, an online inmate roster showed.

The police news release stated that the rape was of a minor, but did not provide any further details.