Cruise ship stuck over visa problems Rebels kill at least 12 in raid in Congo Rain and hailstorms kill seven in China Tailor-shop fire leaves 7 dead in India

Cruise ship stuck over visa problems

BARCELONA, Spain -- A cruise ship reportedly carrying 1,500 passengers was stuck Wednesday in the Spanish northeastern port of Barcelona as a result of the visa problems of a group of Bolivian passengers who were due to disembark there, officials said.

Authorities say 69 Bolivians were not being allowed to leave the ship because they lacked valid documents to enter the European border-free Schengen area. Solange Duarte, a Bolivian diplomat in Barcelona, told The Associated Press she received reports some of the stranded Bolivians had been duped into obtaining fake visas but had no further information.

"We have asked the families to indicate who has processed this visa and we have not gotten answers," she said, adding she heard it was possible the Bolivians would be transferred to a different ship.

Spain's national police was looking into the possibility of a fake visa scam, Duarte said.

Spanish state news agency Efe and other media said some 1,500 passengers were on board the MSC Armony hoping to continue the cruise to Croatia.

A statement from the Bolivian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said the Bolivian Embassy in Spain and the country's Consulate General in Barcelona "are carrying out the pertinent steps to address this case," coordinating with Spanish authorities.

MSC Cruises said in a statement the Bolivians included families and children.

It said the "passengers appeared to have proper documentation upon boarding in Brazil. We have been informed by the authorities that the visas are not valid for entry into the Schengen area."

Rebels kill at least 12 in raid in Congo

KINSHASA, Congo -- Congo's army says extremist-linked rebels have killed at least a dozen people in a raid on a rural community in the volatile east, in the latest violence near the border with Uganda.

Allied Democratic Forces rebels with ties to the Islamic State group have long operated in the border area. The United Nations said last week that almost 200 people have been killed there this year.

Capt. Anthony Mulushayi, spokesperson for the Congolese army in North Kivu province, on Tuesday said the attackers earlier that day set a local hospital on fire and took a number of civilians into the bush. He said the army responded, killing four of the attackers and rescuing four people.

A local civilian leader, Kakule Mwendapeke, said the civilian toll was higher, with at least 17 killed, including four children under the age of 10. Another 15 people were missing after being kidnapped, Mwendapeke said. Survivors fled their villages to seek refuge in nearby urban centers including Beni and Mangina.

Eastern Congo has been ravaged by conflict for decades as more than 120 armed groups fight for control of valuable mineral resources and some try to protect their communities. Mass killings by rebels are frequent. The violence has driven over seven million people to flee their homes, the U.N. has said.

Rain and hailstorms kill seven in China

BEIJING -- Violent rain and hailstorms have killed seven people in eastern China's Jiangxi province this week, including three people who fell from their apartments in a high-rise building.

Dozens of homes were severely damaged by the storms, which started Sunday, and more than 800 people have been resettled, state broadcaster CCTV said Wednesday, citing a Jiangxi government emergency agency.

Four people died on Sunday in Nanchang, the provincial capital. It wasn't clear from the report when or where the other three died, but another violent storm on Tuesday left people trapped in a collapsed house in the same city. Eleven people were hospitalized, according to an earlier CCTV report.

The first storm blew out floor-to-ceiling windows in a Nanchang apartment building, killing three in the middle of the night. A grandmother and her 11-year-old grandson fell to their deaths from the 20th floor, as did a 60-year-old woman from the 11th floor, according to Chinese media reports.

Authorities are investigating how the three people fell. Media reports suggested they may have been blown out by extremely strong winds. A resident on the 20th floor of the building told online outlet Jimu News that her family had to hold on to avoid being blown away, and that they were so frightened that they stayed up all night.

Tailor-shop fire leaves 7 dead in India

NEW DELHI -- A fire in a tailoring shop on Wednesday killed seven people, including two children, in the Indian city of Aurangabad, police said.

The blaze created panic in part of the business district of the city in Maharashtra state.

Authorities suspect that the deaths occurred from smoke inhalation, the New Delhi Television cited city Police Chief Manoj Lohiya as saying.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the fire in the city nearly 210 miles northeast of Mumbai, India's financial and entertainment capital.

Fires are common in India, where builders and residents often flout building laws and safety codes.

A passenger is photographed on the cruise ship MSC Armony, moored in the port of Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Authorities said Wednesday that a group of 69 Bolivians are not being allowed to disembark from a cruise ship in the Spanish northeastern port of Barcelona because they lack valid documents to enter the European Union's Schengen area. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)







