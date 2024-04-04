Fayetteville baseball completes series sweep of Bentonville behind DeLamar

BENTONVILLE -- Fayetteville broke out the bats Wednesday after beating Bentonville with pitching Tuesday.

Jaison DeLamar had a triple, double and single to lead Fayetteville to a 9-6 victory over Bentonville Wednesday in 6A-West Conference baseball action at the Tiger Athletic Complex. Landon Holtzhauer added two doubles for Fayetteville, which outhit Bentonville 11-7.

DeLamar went to the mound in the seventh inning and recorded the final two outs after Bentonville scored twice to cut its deficit to 9-6. Bentonville brought the winning run to the plate against DeLamar, who ended the game by striking out Connor Davis with the bases loaded.

"Jaison's a gamer, he's a player," Fayetteville Coach Scott Gallagher said. "He's been rolling lately, and he put some really good swings on the baseball. He gave us a little bit of a heart attack over here on the mound, but he was able to finish it out for us."

Fayetteville completed the sweep after Landon Schaefer threw a no-hitter against the Tigers at Fayetteville on Tuesday. DeLamar and Eli Patrick each had two hits in the 3-0 victory for the Bulldogs (13-2, 6-2).

"We haven't taken two from Bentonville in a long time, so that's a big two wins for us right here," Gallagher said. "We pitched really well (Tuesday) and got enough hitting tonight to win."

Fayetteville broke on top 3-0 in the first inning with the help of a leadoff single from Charlie Graves and doubles from Carter Morris and DeLamar.

Bentonville didn't take long to get its bats going after failing to get a hit at Fayetteville on Tuesday. Bentonville scored two runs in the first inning on three hits, including a leadoff double by Brooks Hasenclever.

Bentonville scored two runs before Fayetteville stretched its lead to 5-2 on a two-out RBI double from Schaefer.

Bentonville cut the lead to 5-4 in the fourth on a Fayetteville throwing error that allowed two runs to score. But the Tigers could never catch Fayetteville, which led 9-4 going into the seventh.

"They hit us with three, we came right back with two, then we just couldn't get that run in to tie it up," Bentonville Coach Todd Abbott said. "Hats off to them. They did a good job."