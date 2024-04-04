Editor's note: This letter was originally published 10 years ago today.

Puzzled by legislators

I would like to commend reporters Michael Wickline and Sean Beherec for so thoroughly and promptly answering my question about why our legislators felt so strongly about a $5 million tax exemption to the oil and gas industry as to gather themselves together to override the governor's veto.

But I still have questions. I thought this was strange considering it has been reported that many more of our elementary schoolchildren than we would expect are apparently going to school hungry, which significantly affects their ability to learn.

A tax increase in Pulaski County was voted down three to one in a special election. What is the mood of the voting public?

I thought conservatives were extremely conscious about spending. With all the immediate and projected needs of the state, was the tax exemption to oil and gas critical?

KAY CARPENTER

Little Rock