Former Arkansas Razorback Wallace among 20 returners for Northwest Arkansas Naturals

SPRINGDALE -- Lots of familiar faces were around Arvest Ballpark for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals' Media Day festivities Wednesday.

The opening-day roster includes 20 players who spent time with the Naturals, the Class AA affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, a year ago. Naturals Manager Tommy Shields was pleased with what he saw from his group in spring training, but is quick to say he's not sure that means as far as wins and losses are concerned.

"A lot of guys are improved," Shields said. "I can't think of a single guy that to my eyes doesn't look like he's improved. Now whether or not that means anymore wins, I have no idea. But I'm really happy about how the guys went about their business and the improvement they've shown."

The Naturals open the season Friday by hosting Tulsa, the Los Angeles Dodgers' affiliate, for a three-game series. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

Others believe in the Naturals' ability, too, as nine of the 28 players on the roster are ranked among the top 30 prospects in the Royals' minor league system by Baseball America. That group is led by former University of Arkansas third baseman Cayden Wallace, who is rated No. 4 in the Kansas City system.

The Naturals finished 64-74 for the season a year ago. They were 35-34 in the second half, but still failed to make the playoffs.

Shields pointed out his team was especially strong defensively in the spring.

"Again, you don't want to get too excited in spring training or instructional league, but we really caught the ball," Shields said. "We're swinging the bats good, too. As a position player group, I'm really comfortable with where we're at."

He likes the offense, too.

"I feel like we've got some thump," Shields said. "I don't necessarily feel like we'll hit a ton of homers, but I think we're gonna hit a lot of extra-base hits."

Wallace hit .236 with 3 home runs and 20 RBI in 33 games a year ago after being promoted from High-A Quad Cities, but Shields is definitely looking for more from Wallace.

"I think he'll be a lot better," Shields said. "I saw Cayden last year. One, it's a long season, which he'd never been through. He got to Double-A really quick. ... Watching him, everything was to right-center. Not that there's anything wrong with that. But this year he's shown the ability to pull the ball with authority and use the whole field. He looks like he's swinging the bat a lot more aggressively and a lot more confidently this year."

Outfielder Gavin Cross, the ninth overall pick in the 2022 draft, said he feels much better after struggling a year ago with what was diagnosed as a tick-borne illness.

Cross hit just .206 in 94 games at Quad Cities last season and played only two games in Northwest Arkansas. He's looking to be much better this season.

"It was basically like the flu," said Cross, who is rated as the No. 9 prospect in the Royals' system. "I had the flu before, and that's sorta how it felt for almost a month or two. A month or two into the off-season it started feeling back to where I thought it should be. This spring I feel like I really took a step forward and everything feels good, and I'm excited."

Peyton Wilson hit .286 a year ago with 6 home runs and 65 RBI in a team-high 129 games.

Javier Vaz, who hit .304 in 33 games with the Naturals a year ago, could play more second base, with Wilson playing in the outfield and still some second, Shields said. Returner Dillan Shrum and Josh Lester, a minor league free-agent signee, each will play some first base. Shields said Shrum will start on opening night in that spot given his performance in the second half last season and in the spring.

Catcher Luca Tresh has come back from a torn ligament in his thumb a year ago and should be an anchor behind the plate.

The starting rotation consists of returners Noah Cameron, Mason Barnett, Chandler Champlain and Tyson Guerrero along with newcomer Luinder Avila.