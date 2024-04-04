Four people arrested in connection with various charges in Washington County

ARRESTS

Fayetteville

Barry Kaiser, 36, of 1832 N. School St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault, terroristic threatening and third-degree battery. Kaiser was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Renee Mayfield, 29, of 4406 Royal Oak Drive in Fort Smith, was arrested Tuesday in connection with residential burglary and theft of property. Mayfield was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $5,000 bond.

Kristy Smith, 38, of 6696 S. Jolene Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with theft of property, financial identity fraud, obstructing governmental operations and contempt of court. Smith was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $175,000 bond.

Springdale

Jerry Davis, 34, homeless of Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with second-degree domestic battery, violation of a no contact order, interference with emergency communication and first-degree criminal mischief. Davis was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $75,000 bond.