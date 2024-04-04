FYI Calendar: ‘Into the Woods,’ ‘The Lost Boy,’ ‘Ode to Joy’ and more this weekend

Go "Into the Woods" or home with the boy who became Peter Pan this weekend!

Time For Theater

"The Lost Boy" -- This fictionalized account of the birth of Peter Pan is described as a beautiful story of unexpected friendship, directed by Joanne Peterson, 7:30 p.m. April 4-6; 2 p.m. April 7; again April 10-13 at Fort Smith Little Theatre. $13-$20. fslt.org.

"Into The Woods" -- APT's return to the Victory Theatre, 8 p.m. April 5-6; 2 p.m. April 7; again April 11-14, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $46-$54.50. arkansaspublictheatre.org/tickets.

"Fly By Night" -- A "comic rock fable" presented by JBU students, 7:30 p.m. April 11-13, Jones Recital Hall at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. $5-$10. jbu.edu/tickets/.

"Anne of Green Gables" -- Produced by Community School of the Arts, 2 & 7 p.m. April 13, King Opera House in Van Buren. $15-$18. csafortsmith.org.

Hear It Here!

The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra -- The most popular and sought after big band in the world today for both concert and swing dance engagements, 7 p.m. April 6 at King Opera House in Van Buren. $30-$50. kingoperahouse.com.

"Ode to Joy: Beethoven's Ninth" -- With the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, 7:30 p.m. April 6, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $36, $48, $61. sonamusic.org, 443-5600.

"Praising Together" -- A spring concert with the Bella Vista Men's Chorus, 3 p.m. April 7, Bella Vista Community Church, 75 Lancashire Road in Bella Vista. The Men's Chorus will be joined by the Northwest Arkansas Women's Chorus. Free; donations to the Bella Vista Community Van. Email jmatt0952@gmail.com.

Van Cliburn Concert -- With Emanuel Ax, 7 p.m. April 10, Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $45; sold out. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org

VoiceJam -- With Take 6, 8 p.m. April 12, and the VoiceJam competition, 7:30 p.m. April 13, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $29 combo ticket. waltonartscenter.org, 443-5600.

Read And Write

Create and Sell Your Graphic Novel -- With author and illustrator Sean Fitzgibbon, 2 p.m. April 5, Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs. $40. Register at writerscolony.org.

"The Essence of Lemon, Herbs and Writing" -- Lemon tea bread and a poem in 90 minutes, 3 p.m. April 13, Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs. $30. Register at writerscolony.org.

Do Something New

Night at the Museum -- With the Diamond Garrison of the Star Wars 501st Legion, 5-8 p.m. April 5, U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. Free with museum admission of $8-$15. marshalsmuseum.org.

Harlem Globetrotters -- 7 p.m. April 11, Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. $39 & up. arkansasrazorbacks.evenue.net/events/HG.

Let's Dance!

"The Wizard of Oz" -- By Western Arkansas Ballet, 7 p.m. April 6 & 2 p.m. April 7, ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $20-$30. waballet.org.

Ballet Magnificat! -- Stratagem, 7 p.m. April 6 & Deliver Us!, 2 p.m. April 7, Ozark Performing Arts Center, 1601 Hillbilly Drive in Ozark. $8-$20. balletmagnificat.com.

Take The Kids

Family Day -- Pre-clipse Party, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 7, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org

Earth Day Festival -- With educational & environmental booths, live music, food trucks & treats, 3-6 p.m. April 21, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $5-$10. bgozarks.org/events.

At the Movies

Arkansas Filmmakers Showcase -- With films by Hilary Lex & Ashley Hayes, Dalton Hays, Lexie Mosby, Laina Adelle Ludwig, Raelyn Munneke, Russell Leigh Sharman and more, 8 p.m. April 6, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $15. waltonartscenter.org.

Community Film Screening -- "State of the Unity," presented by Arkansas Cinema Society, 5 p.m. April 11, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org

-- Becca Martin-Brown

