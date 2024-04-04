Kang Cheol-won, a zookeeper at the Everland theme park near Seoul, asked patrons at a farewell ceremony to remember Fu Bao -- a giant panda who came from China in 2016 on a 15-year lease program -- "for a long, long time ... and please don't cry much."

Lauren Boebert, a Republican U.S. representative of Colorado, underwent surgery to remove a blood clot in her left leg after being hospitalized in her home state for severe swelling, her campaign said in a statement.

Graham Abraham, 34, of Hanover, Mass., was charged in connection with threats to bomb Tufts Medical Center in Boston and racially derogatory remarks toward hospital staff in several calls between Jan. 15 and Feb. 2, police said.

Jose Velez, an Orlando, Fla., police officer, will not be criminally charged in the killing of Derek Diaz during a July 2023 traffic stop after he was cleared of wrongdoing by a grand jury, the Orange-Osceola state attorney's office announced.

Andrey Desmond, 30, of New Britain, Conn., pleaded guilty in a deal with prosecutors to attempted third-degree sexual assault, attempted first-degree strangulation and risk of injury to a minor in connection with the June 2023 assault on state Rep. Maryam Khan.

Raúl Grijalva, 76, a Democratic U.S. representative of Arizona, said in a statement he is "working hard to get healthy and return to business as usual as soon as I am able," as he announced that he is undergoing a "vigorous course of treatment" for cancer.

Dwayne Montgomery, 64, a former New York City police officer, was ordered to perform 200 hours of community service and prohibited from hosting political fundraisers or soliciting contributions on behalf of any campaign for a year for his role in a donations scheme benefiting Mayor Eric Adams, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office confirmed.

Jobson De Castro, 38, faces up to 10 years in federal prison after admitting to stealing $1.8 million in high-end items from guests at a Beverly Hills hotel and then traveling to Florida to sell the goods, federal prosecutors said.

Claire Jimenez won the PEN/Faulkner Award for Fiction, which includes a $15,000 prize, for "What Happened to Ruthy Ramirez" -- a comic novel regarded by the judges as "a visceral work of art full of nuance, humor, and humanity," a statement read.