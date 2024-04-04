Little Rock man arrested on charges of child pornography, drugs, guns

A Little Rock man faces numerous felony counts after authorities on Wednesday arrested him on charges of having child sexual abuse material, drugs and guns, a news release from Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin states.

Agents from the attorney general's office, following up on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, served a search warrant at the residence of Patrick Pettit, 34, locating material depicting the sexual abuse of children as well as weapons and the hallucinogenic mushrooms known as psilocybin, the release states.

Little Rock police arrested Pettit, who now faces 32 counts of distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child, and one count each of simultaneous possession of drugs and guns, trafficking drugs and maintaining a drug premises, the release states.

Pettit was being held in the Pulaski County jail Thursday night in lieu of a $250,000 bond, an online inmate roster showed.

"It takes a team effort to protect our most vulnerable from exploitation," Griffin wrote in the release, commending the different agencies involved in Pettit's arrest.