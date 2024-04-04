N. Carolina student shot, hospitalized Trump sues co-founders of media firm Man arrested in Nashville Easter slaying Judge rejects bid to delay Trump trial

N. Carolina student shot, hospitalized

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A student was hospitalized after reports of a shooting at a residence hall at North Carolina Central University, a university spokesperson said.

Police were called to Lawson Street Residence Complex at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the university in Durham. The school was placed on lockdown, and a campus alert was issued warning those in the area of an "armed and dangerous person."

While responding to an "unrelated medical call" nearby, Durham EMS arrived to the complex to aid one person who was shot at least once, the university said. The person was sent to Duke University Hospital.

The shooting victim was identified as a student hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries as of Wednesday afternoon, university spokesperson Stephen Fusi told The Associated Press in an email.

The shooting is being treated as a criminal investigation, university Police Chief Damon Williams told reporters at a news conference, but no details on potential suspects were provided.

The lockdown was lifted at about 12:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Trump sues co-founders of media firm

SAN FRANCISCO -- Donald Trump is suing two co-founders of Trump Media & Technology Group, the newly public parent company of his Truth Social platform, arguing that they should forfeit their stock in the company because they set it up improperly.

The former Republican president's lawsuit, which was filed March 24 in Florida state court, follows a complaint filed in February by those co-founders, Andy Litinsky and Wes Moss.

Their lawsuit sought to prevent Trump from taking steps the two said would sharply reduce their combined 8.6% stake in Trump Media. The pair filed their lawsuit in the Delaware Court of Chancery.

Trump's lawsuit claims that Litinsky and Moss, who were contestants on Trump's reality-TV show "The Apprentice," mishandled an attempt to take Trump Media public several years ago, allegedly putting the whole project "on ice" for more than 1½ years.

But it also targets the pair over their Delaware suit against Trump, saying that it was one of several attempts they made to block Trump Media's ultimately successful plan to go public. Trump Media merged in March with publicly traded Digital World Acquisition.

Man arrested in Nashville Easter slaying

NASHVILLE -- Police arrested a Tennessee man who is suspected of opening fire during Easter brunch at a Nashville restaurant, killing one person and injuring five more.

Anton Rucker was taken into custody Tuesday in Princeton, Ky., after Nashville police detectives located him at a residence there, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Rucker surrendered without incident and was being held Wednesday in Kentucky's Caldwell County jail on a fugitive warrant.

Someone answering the phone at the Princeton public defender's office declined to say whether it would be defending Rucker or comment on the case.

The shooting took place around 3 p.m. Sunday at a crowded restaurant after two men got into an argument that "significantly escalated within moments," Nashville police spokesperson Don Aaron has said.

Allen Beachem, 33, was killed, and five other people were injured.

Rucker was identified as a suspect from security video provided by the restaurant.

Judge rejects bid to delay Trump trial

NEW YORK -- A judge Wednesday rejected Donald Trump's bid to delay his April 15 hush money criminal trial until the Supreme Court rules on presidential immunity claims he raised in another of his criminal cases.

Manhattan Judge Juan Merchan deemed the former president's request untimely, ruling that his lawyers had "myriad opportunities" to raise the immunity issue before they finally did so in a March 7 court filing.

The timing of the defense filing "raises real questions about the sincerity and actual purpose of the motion," Merchan wrote in a six-page decision.

Lawyers for Trump asked last month to adjourn the New York trial indefinitely until Trump's immunity claim in his Washington, D.C., election interference case is resolved.

Trump's lawyers argue some evidence in the hush money case is from his time in the White House and constitutes official acts. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments April 25.

Trump lawyer Todd Blanche declined comment. The Manhattan district attorney's office also declined to comment.

Trump's hush-money trial, the first of his four criminal cases scheduled to go before a jury, was delayed from March 25 to April 15 because of another issue.

In separate court filings, they urged Merchan to delay the trial indefinitely until "prejudicial media coverage" subsides and claimed he won't get a fair shake in Manhattan.

Prosecutors balked at that request Wednesday, arguing that publicity about the case is "unlikely to recede" and the jury selection process will allow them to detect biases and pick an impartial jury.



