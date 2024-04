College gymnastics

NCAA Fayetteville Regional

WHEN 1 p.m and 7 p.m. today; 5 p.m. Saturday

WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville

WHAT Top 2 teams from each of two regional semifinals advance to Saturday's final

SESSION I No. 7 Kentucky (197.81 national qualifying score), No. 10 Arkansas (197.445), Arizona (196.885), Nebraska (196.78)

SESSION II No. 2 LSU (198.215), No. 15 Minnesota (197.31), Oregon State (197.085), BYU (196.665)