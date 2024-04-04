Now more than ever, it’s about the money

It was December 2004. LSU was looking for a new football coach and Houston Nutt's name was being mentioned prominently.

Understand, LSU is one of the top five coaching jobs in America. It has great facilities, a tremendous fan base and the recruiting budget is a tank of gas.

Per capita, the state of Louisiana turns out the most NFL players in the country.

Athletic Director Frank Broyles heard Nutt, who had been Arkansas' head coach for seven years, was on the Tigers' list. He called Nutt to his office and told him, if you interview with LSU, I will consider that your letter of resignation whether or not you get the job.

Nutt took his name out of the running.

Times have changed. Everyone has an agent now and college athletics has become like the professional leagues -- it is all about money.

And Wednesday, Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek called to say he was not one of the three finalists for the Texas A&M job, that he didn't even send them a resume.

Yurachek did try to let Eric Musselman, who apparently was interviewed at Southern Cal on Wednesday, know he wanted it him to stay at Arkansas, although the Muss Bus video he released seemed a bit over the top, and then his response to that video made it clear Musselman was the coach until he wasn't and that he was making $4.2 million per year.

The cost of living in L.A. is substantially higher than Fayetteville.

This doesn't not appear to be a move by Musselman to get a raise from Arkansas.

Chancellor Charles Robinson probably would point at this season's 16-17 record and say let's wait a year to visit about that. If the Board of Trustees did get involved, let's hope common sense would rule the room.

The Razorback basketball program is in the best shape since Nolan Richardson was on the sidelines, although they need at least six more recruits.

They barely have enough to start a game today and probably not enough to finish one.

No one knew for sure about Musselman's future, but that didn't stop the phone lines from lighting up guessing at his replacement.

The names varied from B to W, including Ole Miss and former Arkansas-Little Rock coach Chris Beard and UALR's current coach Darrell Walker.

Beard signed a contract extension last month with an increase from his first year pay of $3.25 million per year. Ole Miss was 20-12 overall and 7-11 in SEC play. The Rebels let the NIT know in advance it would not participate in that tournament.

There were, of course, numerous other guesses, but the biggest question on any coach's mind wherever they work is about the NIL package.

There's no denying that college athletics is pay to play in the high level programs.

It was read that Iowa basketball sensation Caitlin Clark is earning $3 million, and she might be now, but she wasn't when this season started.

Most of the NIL payments you read or hear about are grossly inflated.

Since becoming the all-time leading scorer in college basketball history, Clark has started appearing in national TV ads for State Farm, Xfinity and Nike.

Those are high paying gigs and actually have nothing to do with NIL collectives, but a sharp agent cashing in at the right time.

There is that word again, agent.

Musselman was represented by Jordan Bazant, but in 2022 he became the executive vice president of Fox Sports and there has been no report of the coach signing with another agent. But his last contract negotiation was 2021, although it doesn't seem likely Musselman would have gotten involved with USC without an agent.