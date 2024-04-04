



FOOTBALL

Bills trade WR to Texans

The Buffalo Bills are trading their top receiving threat, Stefon Diggs, to the Houston Texans in a deal that was agreed to on Wednesday. In announcing the trade, the Bills acquired the Texans' second-round pick in the 2025 draft, which Houston acquired in a trade with Minnesota. Houston also acquired Buffalo's sixth-round pick in this year's draft, and a fifth-rounder in 2025. Diggs' departure from Buffalo leaves quarterback Josh Allen without his favorite target, and breaks up a tandem that has re-written the team's passing records since the receiver's arrival in a trade with Minnesota in March 2020. Together they transformed a Bills offense into becoming one of the NFL's most potent, while helping Buffalo win four consecutive AFC East titles. Diggs finished his time in Buffalo with 445 catches for 5,372 yards and 37 touchdowns to rank fourth on the team list. Diggs holds the top four spots on the franchise list for single-season receptions and the top two spots for yards receiving. Overall, he has 1,178 catches for 9,995 yards and 67 touchdowns since being selected by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2015 draft out of Maryland.

Dolphins re-sign lineman

The Miami Dolphins bolstered their offensive line by re-signing veteran Kendall Lamm on Wednesday. Lamm, 31, started eight games for Miami last season -- seven at left tackle and one at right tackle. He started the first two games of the season as Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead battled injuries. The Dolphins signed Lamm to their practice squad in November 2022 amid injuries to their offensive line, then signed him to a one-year deal last offseason. He entered the NFL in 2015 as an undrafted free agent before signing with Houston. Lamm indicated in a social media post that this season -- which will be the 10th of his career -- will be his final one in the NFL.

Bucs add linebacker Gregory

The Tampa Bay Bucs have found their replacement for Shaquil Barrett, signing veteran outside linebacker Randy Gregory to a one-year deal Wednesday. The 31-year-old edge rusher spent most of 2023 as a rotation player with the 49ers. Gregory had 8 quarterback hits, 4 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in 12 regular-season games with San Francisco last season. During the 49ers' playoff run, Gregory had five combined tackles, one for loss. Gregory had signed a five-year, $70 million deal with Denver in March 2022. Instead of playing out that contract, he lost his starting spot to Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper and he was dealt to San Francisco.

BASKETBALL

Reese declares for WNBA

LSU star Angel Reese, who is known for her eyelash extensions, painted fingernails and ferocious play in the paint, formally declared for the WNBA Draft on Wednesday. Her announcement comes two days after the Tigers' season ended with a loss to Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the Elite Eight round of the women's NCAA Tournament. Reese, who has expressed an interest in working in fashion and modeling, announced her decision via a photo shoot in Vogue, saying she was inspired by tennis great Serena Williams announcing her retirement in 2022 in a similar manner. Reese, who publicly had left open the option of returning for another year at LSU, acknowledged having made up her mind to turn pro before March Madness began. Reese, a dynamic, 6-3 forward who can run the floor, guard the perimeter and block shots anywhere, likely will join Clark, the expected No. 1 pick by Indiana, as one of the top players drafted on April 15. Draft analysts have projected Reese as a seventh or eighth overall choice.

Hornets coach steps down

Steve Clifford said the grind of an 82-game season became too much -- and the losing didn't help, either. So Clifford informed the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday that he is stepping down as head coach after the season. He plans to stay on in an advisory role, with the details still being worked out. Clifford said he wasn't forced out by management and it was his decision to leave. It doesn't help that the Hornets are 18-57 this season and just 45-112 over the past two seasons under Clifford. Clifford declined to say if his health factored into his decision. In 2017, during his first stint with the Hornets, Clifford stepped away from the team because of a health issue.

BASEBALL

Mets, Teheran reach deal

With injuries and bad weather draining their rotation already, the New York Mets have agreed to a contract with veteran starter Julio Teheran, according to a person familiar with the deal. Teheran gets a $2.5 million salary on a one-year contract and can earn another $450,000 in performance bonuses, a different person familiar with the deal said. Teheran, a longtime Mets nemesis with rival Atlanta, spent spring training with Baltimore. The right-hander opted out of his minor league deal with the Orioles late last month when he didn't make their opening-day major league roster. The 33-year-old Teheran, a two-time All-Star, returned to the majors last year following an extended absence and went 3-5 with a 4.40 ERA in 11 starts and three relief appearances for NL Central champion Milwaukee.

Dodgers place Heyward on IL

Outfielder Jason Heyward was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday because of lower back tightness. Los Angeles said the move was retroactive to Saturday. Heyward, 34, missed the Dodgers' last three games dealing with the injury. Scans were negative but Heyward was experiencing stiffness, according to Manager Dave Roberts. Heyward is batting .214 (3 for 14) with two RBI in the Dodgers' first four games this season. The 15-year veteran had a resurgence in his first year with the Dodgers last season, batting .269 with 15 home runs, 40 RBI and an .813 OPS in 124 games.

Surgery for A's reliever

Oakland right-hander Trevor Gott had Tommy surgery and will miss the season. The Athletics said Gott was operated on Wednesday by Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas. Gott, 31, agreed in December to a $1.5 million contract and was expected to be part of the back end of the bullpen. He allowed eight runs over three innings in four spring training appearances, the last on March 16. Gott is 16-15 with a 4.65 ERA in 255 relief appearances with the Los Angeles Angels (2015), Washington (2016-18), San Francisco (2019-20), Milwaukee (2022), Seattle (2023) and the New York Mets.

TENNIS

Rain delays Charleston Open

Victoria Azarenka and Anhelina Kalinina both advanced into the third round at the rain-delayed Charleston Open on Wednesday after their matches were delayed several hours. Azarenka, seeded 12th at the season's first clay-court tournament, defeated Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-1, 6-2 while the 15th-seeded Kalinina ousted past champion Caroline Wozniacki 6-2, 6-3. Wet weather slowed progress with players in the first matches not heading to play until 5:30 p.m. Matches originally scheduled for Wednesday night, including defending champion Ons Jabeur, the second seed, against Miami Open winner Danielle Collins, and 2016 Charleston champion Sloane Stephens against Leylah Fernandez, were postponed.

