100 years ago

April 4, 1924

Claiming a final strategic victory over the foes of the proposed income tax measure, Governor McRae last night signed the Parnell bill, taxing cigarettes and cigars, and announcing a definite decision not to sign the repeal of the Riggs gross income tax law, now in effect. Arkansas schools will now receive the proceeds from the Riggs law, increased by the large revenue expected from the Parnell measure. This, the governor believes, is equally as good, and possibly will be better, than the original administration proposals alone.

50 years ago

April 4, 1974

Investigations are continuing this week at both the new Baptist Medical Center on Kanis Road and at St. Vincent Infirmary to locate the cause of a noncontagious type of meningitis in three infants who were born last month at Baptist and later transferred to St. Vincent. ... All three babies, one of whom died March 26, were born at the Baptist hospital in the first two weeks in March and were discharged in good condition between March 9 and March 14. The three infants became ill after about two weeks at home and subsequently were taken to St. Vincent. Mrs. Swann Kohler, public relations director at St. Vincent, said the two infants there are in "good condition" and will be discharged shortly.

25 years ago

April 4, 1999

HOLLAND -- In years past, the small central Faulkner County community of Holland bustled with a cotton gin, stores and a school. But in 1954, the school closed. The population dropped, businesses closed, and the hustle and bustle all but vanished. Yet the community, located on Arkansas 287 between Greenbrier and Enola, refused to die, as evidenced by residents recently incorporating their community as the newest town in the county. The first municipal elections will be Tuesday. "Other communities have done this," said Charles Parsons, the town's fire chief. "I don't see why we can't do it."

10 years ago

April 4, 2014

Central Arkansas Water officials now say as many as 2,800 customers may have been charged late fees in error -- almost three times more than they initially estimated. The agency has had two to four customer-service representatives checking since Tuesday to determine whether the late fees assessed on those 2,800 accounts were correct or were erroneous because of a glitch in the agency's updated software. Public Affairs Director John Tynan said Wednesday that he isn't sure how long it will take to identify all of the customers who were erroneously charged.