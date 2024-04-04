OTHERS SAY: Sonic attacks

It turns out Russia, not Cuba, may be responsible for mysterious injuries sustained by scores of American personnel and intelligence workers while serving on the island, abroad or at home, at least according to a recently aired "60 Minutes" report.

Maybe Moscow Syndrome, not Havana Syndrome, is a more fitting name for the untraceable sonic attacks on U.S. citizens and intelligence officials.

A five-year investigation by CBS News, "60 Minutes" and other media outlets offered evidence pointing to a secretive Russian military intelligence unit, referred to as the 29155, as being responsible. The former head of the Pentagon's investigation told the show that he believes Russia was behind the attacks.

Many involved diplomats working in Havana starting in 2016; thus the Havana Syndrome moniker. However, there have also been similar attacks in countries like Germany and Lithuania since 2014.

If the report is correct, does this absolve the Cuban government of taking part in what may be a new type of warfare? Not exactly.

Cuba and Russia are long-time allies in opposing U.S. influence. More investigation is still needed into what role, if any, Cuba played.