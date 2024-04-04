Padres’ catcher enjoys a memorable 4th inning

SAN DIEGO -- Kyle Higashioka caught two baserunners stealing and homered in the same inning to help Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2 on Wednesday and avoid a three-game sweep.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, Higashioka became the sixth catcher since 1961 to catch multiple runners stealing and hit a home run in the same inning. The others were Sammy Taylor of the Chicago Cubs in 1961, Johnny Romano of the Chicago White Sox in 1966, Ted Simmons of the Cardinals in 1975, Joe Ferguson of the Houston Astros in 1977 and Bengie Molina of the Anaheim Angels in 2000.

"I just try to do what's presented to me in the moment, so I feel like the throwing out the guys is kind of my job where the homer is a little bit of a bonus," the backup catcher said. "They both feel good."

Higashioka was one of five players obtained from the New York Yankees on Dec. 6 for Juan Soto and Trent Grisham. He was making just his second start of the season.

He threw out Brendan Donovan trying to steal second base during a strike-em-out-throw-em-out double play in the fourth. After Willson Contreras doubled and Nolan Arenado singled, Higashioka threw out Arenado trying to steal second, which was upheld on review.

The only other time he threw out two baserunners was on July 9, 2022, at Boston while with the Yankees.

"It's cool," he said. "Two guys have to go in one inning so you're never in control of that. It just happened."

Manager Mike Shildt had pretty much the same reaction: "I don't know exactly the history behind it but there aren't many guys who have thrown out two baserunners and homered in the same inning, so that's pretty cool."

Batting with one out in the bottom of the inning, Higashioka took three consecutive balls to run the count full against left-hander Zack Thompson (0-2) and then drove a 90-mph fastball into the seats in left. It was his first home run since Aug. 29 at Detroit.

Musgrove (1-1) held the Cardinals to one run and five hits in six innings, with seven strikeouts and one walk.

CUBS 9, ROCKIES 8 Seiya Suzuki homered in his second consecutive game and drove in four runs and Chicago regrouped to beat Colorado after blowing a six-run lead.

NATIONALS 5, PIRATES 3 Joey Gallo hit an upper-deck home run and Washington beat the Pirates, who lost for the first time this season.

REDS 4, PHILLIES 1 Christian Encarnacion-Strand and Elly De La Cruz had RBI doubles, Frankie Montas pitched 5 2/3 innings and Cincinnati beat Philadelphia. The game was originally scheduled for the afternoon, but the start was pushed back three hours because of heavy rain in the forecast. Then the teams waited out an additional delay of 3 hour, 55-minutes.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 8, BLUE JAYS 0 Yordan Alvarez homered twice and matched his career high with four hits, Cristian Javier and four relievers combined on a one-hitter and Houston beat Toronto.

GUARDIANS 8, MARINERS 0 Logan Allen scattered four hits over 6 2/3 shutout innings and Cleveland defeated Seattle.

RED SOX 1, ATHLETICS 0 Nick Pivetta combined with four relievers on Boston's second shutout of the series as the Red Sox beat Oakland to complete a three-game sweep.

INTERLEAGUE

ANGELS 10, MARLINS 2 Taylor Ward homered and Los Angeles beat Miami.

TWINS 7, BREWERS 3 Jackson Chourio became the youngest player in six years to hit a home run but it wasn't enough for Milwaukee, which lost to Minnesota as Ryan Jeffers hit a tiebreaking three-run drive to cap a five-run seventh inning.

YANKEES 6, DIAMONDBACKS 5 (11) Aaron Judge hit his first home run of the season and added an RBI double in a two-run 11th inning, boosting New York over Arizona to complete an opening 6-1 road trip.

San Diego Padres' Kyle Higashioka (20) is congratulated after hitting a solo home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)



St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras (40) hits a double during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)



San Diego Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove (44) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)



St. Louis Cardinals' Victor Scott II (11) is hit by a pitch as San Diego Padres catcher Kyle Higashioka (20) looks on during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)



San Diego Padres' Jurickson Profar (10) gestures after hitting a double during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)



San Diego Padres relief pitcher Tom Cosgrove (59) delivers during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)



St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Zack Thompson (57) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)



San Diego Padres second baseman Xander Bogaerts (2) throws over St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan (33) as he turns a double play during the first inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

