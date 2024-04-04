BASEBALL

McCRORY 1, PALESTINE-WHEATLEY 0 Will Rushin gave up 3 hits, recorded 13 strikeouts and walked 2 batters in 7 full innings to lead McCrory (8-1, 5-0 2A-6) to a big road win.

ROGERS 11, FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 0 Ty Anderson shut out Northside on two hits and Andrew Blakenship had a home run as Rogers completed the series sweep with a victory at Fort Smith. Anderson threw only 77 pitches and struck out six over five innings to record the victory. Jake Taylor drove in Rogers' first run with a second-inning sacrifice fly, and the Mounties scored five in the third with Reece Bariola's two-run double and Blakenship's three-run home run. Aidan Linson and Bariola each had three RBI.

ROGERS HERITAGE 12, BENTONVILLE WEST 2 Jack Hamm had two hits and drove in five runs as Heritage remained unbeaten by completing a series sweep of West at Wolverine Athletic Complex. The War Eagles (16-0, 8-0 6A-West) bounced back from an early 2-0 deficit in the third inning as Hamm drove in a run with a groundout and Joseph Martinez added an RBI double. Josh Hinds' sacrifice fly in the fourth put Heritage ahead 3-2, then the War Eagles scored five runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth. Hamm was one of five Heritage players with two hits, while Hinds drove in three runs and Bennett Crafton added two more. Cade Miller and Dillon Askew combined to hold West to three hits.

SOFTBALL

HACKETT 18, PARIS 0 (5) Makenzie Freeman tossed a five-inning no-hitter for Hackett (16-3, 4-0 3A-4), winners of seven games in a row. The Lady Hornets broke the game open with a nine-run second inning. Freeman drove in two runs during that stretch for Hackett.

TUESDAY'S LATE GAMES

BASEBALL

CEDAR RIDGE 10, QUITMAN 1 Kyle Provence gave up 3 hits and allowed 1 run while striking out 7 over 5 2/3 innings in a blowout for Cedar Ridge (13-4, 5-1 2A-2). Provence also had two hits, one of which was a home run. Aiden Jones, Abe Ozbun and Jace McNeil chipped in with two hits for the Timberwolves.

FAYETTEVILLE 12, BENTONVILLE 2 Landon Scaefer's no-hitter catapulted Fayetteville (12-2, 5-2 6A-West) to a run-rule victory. Eli Patrick and Jaison DeLamar had two hits each for the Bulldogs. Landon Holzhauer drove in two runs as well.

FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE 15, SUBIACO ACADEMY 0 The Mavericks scored 15 runs on just six hits but walked eight times and took advantage of three errors in the three-inning run-rule nonconference win. After a scoreless first inning, Southside scored seven runs in the second inning without a hit and added eight runs in the bottom of the third inning to end the game. Mason Howe and Cayden Maness each knocked in three runs. Maness, Isaac Gregory, and Parker Ellis all scored twice.

GREENWOOD 1-10, HARRISON 0-0 Freshman catcher Ty Holt's base hit in the bottom of the eighth inning to score Austin Bercher for the only run in the opener of the 5A-West doubleheader against Harrison. Bercher led off the bottom of the inning with a double to right and Scott Holland followed with a bunt single to move Bercher to third. After an out, Holt belted a 2-2 pitch over the outfield that easily scored Bercher for the Bulldog's second straight conference win in their final at-bat. Grant Karnes allowed 3 singles, walked 2 and struck out 11 in 7 2/3 innings. Austin Mitchell picked up the win after getting the final Harrison out in the top of the eighth. The Bulldogs completed the sweep with a five-inning run-rule victory. Mason Moore went all five innings for the victory, allowing 2 singles, walking 1 and striking out 9.

HUNTSVILLE 11, PEA RIDGE 3 Paxton Harriman had four hits and four RBI as Huntsville earned a 4A-1 Conference victory at Pea Ridge. Harriman had an RBI single in the first after the Eagles scored two runs off an error for a 3-0 lead. Huntsville then scored six runs in the fifth as Harriman had a two-run double and later scored the final run on a passed ball, while Jaxon Ferguson had an RBI single. Sawyer Owens had three hits and Ferguson added two hits and three RBI as the Eagles finished with 12 hits. Owens and Dax Wiggins combined to allow seven hits while striking out seven. Landon Long led Pea Ridge with three hits and drove in a run.

JONESBORO 9, NORTH LITTLE ROCK 4 Asa Myers struck out 6 and gave up 3 hits in 5 innings to get Jonesboro (8-6, 2-3 6A-Central) back in the win column. Kam Davis was 2 for 4 with a home run and 2 runs scored for the Golden Hurricane, who were shut out in their previous two games before beating the Charging Wildcats. Myers and Nick Falls also had two hits.

LONOKE 7, PULASKI ACADEMY 6 Cole Spears and Cutter Colvert both hit home runs for defending Class 4A champion Lonoke (17-3, 8-0 4A-5), which has won two in a row since losing to Maumelle last week. Steele Eaves got the victory by striking out 9 and walking 3 in 6 innings. Jaxon Ingle picked up the save.

NEWPORT 20, HOXIE 3 Ethan Norris went 4 for 4 with 2 grand slams as Newport (10-6, 6-1 3A-2) won for the fourth time in its past five contests.

OZARK 6, DARDANELLE 2 Ozark rallied with five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and claimed a 4A-4 Conference victory. Richdan Case doubled to start the sixth and tied the game at 2-2 when he scored on a fielder's choice by Caleb Lyons. Ryder Herriage then singled to drive in the go-ahead run, while Bramucci, Shaffer and Childers added to the Hillbillies' lead with RBI singles. Bramucci was the only Ozark player with more than one hit. Kade Kendrick followed Case to the mound and threw two innings of one-hit relief to pick up the win.

RECTOR 15, BAY 0 (5) Cooper Rabjohn gave up 6 hits and struck out 10 in 5 innings for Rector (12-0, 8-0 2A-3). The senior also added two hits and four RBI for the Cougars. Chance Lopez was 3 for 4 with 3 RBI, and Drew Henderson provided three stolen bases for Rector.

RIVERSIDE 17, MARMADUKE 0 Thatcher Durham pitched a no-hitter as Riverside (14-3, 8-0 2A-3) rolled. The junior struck out 12 and walked three for the Rebels, who are on a three-game winning streak and have won 9 of 10.

ROSE BUD 25, BALD KNOB 10 Two players hit for the cycle as Rose Bud (10-7, 3-0 3A-6) dominated the Bulldogs. Bryce Walls and Jay Bell both had a single, double, triple and a home run for the Ramblers. Both of the duo's home runs were three-run shots.

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 9, PRAIRIE GROVE 3 Shiloh Christian scored five runs in the first inning and win a 4A-1 Conference game at Prairie Grove. Connor Shockley had a two-run single in the first and scored on a double by Chandler Kemp before Jack Gibbs belted a two-run home run. Mason Mounce and two relievers combined to limit Prairie Grove to five hits, two by Tristan Hall. Shockley and Blake Ward each had two hits for the Saints.

VAN BUREN 10-7, MOUNTAIN HOME 0-0 Van Buren received complete-game shutouts from Weston Wilcox and Hudson Stewart for the home sweep. Stewart allowed 2 hits, walked 3 and struck out 8 in the second game. Ian Rowe and Billy Cain had two hits for Van Buren, and Rowe, Wilcox, Cain and Tristan Ray drove in runs. Wilcox allowed 2 singles, walked 2 and struck out 10.

WEST FORK 10-13, VALLEY SPRINGS 9-3 Bryson Whitmill's fourth-inning single drove in Todd Bowen with the go-ahead run as West Fork held off Valley Springs during the first game of a 3A-1 Conference doubleheader at Valley Springs. West Fork trailed 6-4 after three innings, but Bowen's two-run single tied the game before Whitmill delivered his key hit. Whitmill then made it 8-6 when he stole third and scored on a throwing error. Bowen finished with four hits to lead West Fork, while Beau Clark and Rylan Brock each had two hits and an RBI. In the second game, Jacob Foster had three hits and drove in three runs, while Connor Allen had three hits and two RBI for West Fork. Cooper Oliver added two hits for the Tigers, while Peyton Hampton held Valley Springs to three hits over five innings.

SOFTBALL

BENTONVILLE 10, SPRINGDALE 0 Anna Lee Kulka was 3 for 4 with 2 RBI for Bentonville (12-5, 5-2 6A-West). Taylor Crisp also had three hits, including a home run, and scored two times for the Lady Tigers.

BRADLEY 11, HAMPTON 1 Ainslee Moore hit a two-run home run for Bradley (10-6, 4-1 1A-8), which has given up only one run in its past three games. Chelsea Whitfield had a two-run home run as well for the Lady Bears.

BRYANT 9, CABOT 2 Kloie Lovell had a three-run home run during a five-run fifth inning as defending Class 6A champion Bryant (14-2, 3-0 6A-Central) beat its conference rival and last year's state runner-up. Aly White and Payton Stueart drove in runs during that fifth inning for the Lady Hornets, who've yet to lose to an in-state team this season.

CARLISLE 25, BISMARCK 14 Libby McIntyre and Makinnley Cook combined to hit two home runs and drive in eight runs in a high-scoring outing for Carlisle (15-3) in a nonconference win over the Lady Lions. The duo also teamed to score six times for the Lady Bison.

HEBER SPRINGS 14, CLINTON 0 Jordan Youngblood's grand slam helped stake Heber Springs (11-1) to its 11th consecutive win. Taylor Youngblood added two home runs for the Lady Panthers.

LAKE HAMILTON 11, WHITE HALL 10 Mikaela Miller's home run jumpstarted a comeback for Lake Hamilton (8-5, 8-1 5A-South), which ran off its third consecutive win. The Lady Wolves trailed 7-0 before Miller's homer got them going. The sophomore, who finished with four hits, later drove in two more runs and scored the game-winning run. Reese Lackey also hit a home run for Lake Hamilton. Bethany Roper hit two home runs for White Hall (4-6, 3-5).

MALVERN 13, HOPE 0 Kendall Watson was 4 for 4 with a home run to push Malvern (9-3, 7-0 4A-7) to another victory in league play. Watson also drove in 3 runs and scored 3 times while striking out 5 in 5 innings for the Lady Leopards.

MELBOURNE 19, TUCKERMAN 2 Every batter recorded at least one hit for Melbourne (12-3, 7-1 3A-2), which has won three straight games and four of five. Maggie Pierson went 3 for 4 with 5 RBI, while Adyson Gunther ended 2 for 3 with 3 RBI for the Lady Bearkatz. Hope Cross, Kylea Morgan and Katie Miller supplied two hits each in the victory. Kallie Thornton gave up 2 hits and struck out out 8 in 4 innings.

MONTICELLO 17, STUTTGART 0 Alaina Lyle's no-hitter led the way for Monticello (12-0, 5-0 4A-8) in its rout of the Lady Ricebirds. Lyle struck out 10 and was 2 of 4 with 4 RBI. Audrey Howard hit a home run as well for the Lady Billies.

GIRLS SOCCER

HARRISON 2, RUSSELLVILLE 0 Eliza Barger and Erin Pratt provided the scoring Harrison needed to earn a 5A-West Conference road victory over Russellville. Barger took a corner kick from Pratt and fired a shot into the goal during the ninth minute to give the Lady Goblins a 1-0 lead. Pratt then added the other goal seven minutes later as her first kick was blocked by a Russellville defender, but she picked up the rebound and scored. Brooklyn Mitchell preserved the shutout with five saves. Harrison had a 9-7 disadvantage in shots and had only 4 free kicks to 12 for Russellville.

SHILOH CHRISTIAN 5, DARDANELLE 2 Bella Bonanno scored three goals on free kicks to lead Shiloh Christian past Dardanelle. It was the second consecutive hat trick for Bonanno. Shiloh Christian also received goals from Addison Reagor and freshman Lillian Hewitt against the Lady Sand Lizards.

BOYS SOCCER

ROGERS 3, FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 0 Erik Ramos scored two goals and Jesus Manzanera added one for the Mounties in the 6A-West win at Northside.

ROGERS HERITAGE 1, BENTONVILLE WEST 0 Carter Ligi scored an unassisted goal for the War Eagles in the 6A-West Conference win over the Wolverines.

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 1, SPRINGDALE 1, TIE The Wildcats and Bulldogs played to a draw at Jarrell Williams Bulldog Stadium at Springdale High School. Tadeo Gonzales scored for Har-Ber, while Bryan Bartolo scored for Springdale with the assist to Aaron Rodriguez.