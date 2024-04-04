Springdale clinic buys Community Physicians Group of Siloam Springs

Springdale-based Community Clinic said Tuesday it has acquired Community Physicians Group of Siloam Springs.

The move adds seven Community Physicians Group clinics -- five in Northwest Arkansas and two in eastern Oklahoma -- to Community Clinic's 20 locations in Washington and Benton counties.

The deal adds 130 employees to Community Clinic, according to a company spokesman. Prior to the acquisition, Community Clinic employed about 325.

"This venture underscores our commitment to providing exceptional care and support throughout our region and will provide tremendous care and access to the patients we serve," Judd Semingson, chief executive officer of Community Clinic, said in a statement.

The terms of the deal were not released.

Community Clinic began in 1989 as St. Francis House, NWA and expanded into healthcare in 1994, according to the company.