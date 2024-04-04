ATHLETICS

Whiting named UCA's new athletic director

The University of Central Arkansas athletic department will soon be under new leadership.

UCA announced Wednesday that current athletic director Brad Teague has accepted the role of director of the university's new aviation academy.

Matt Whiting, currently UCA's associate director for external relations, has been selected as Teague's replacement. He is set to assume the position July 1, while Teague will remain involved with the athletic department as a senior advisor to the athletic director.

Teague has been UCA's athletic director since 2007, one year after the department began the transition from NCAA Division II to Division I. Under Teague's leadership, UCA expanded to 19 sports -- 11 women's and eight men's.

He has served as the acting director since of the aviation academy inception, but he will now move into a full-time role. He has been a licensed pilot for 20 years.

Teague has navigated UCA sports through multiple conference changes in his 17 years, guiding the department as a whole from the Southland Conference to the Atlantic Sun and UCA football to the United Athletic Conference.

Whiting, a Monticello native, has been with UCA since 2016. His current role oversees the sports department's fundraising, donor relations, marketing, creative services and corporate partnerships.

Whiting, 35, is credited as a key part of the recent hiring of UCA men's basketball Coach John Shulman.

-- Sam Lane

SOFTBALL

Bears scorch basepaths, down Golden Lions

Thanks to eight stolen bases and a pair of extra-base hits, the University of Central Arkansas defeated the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff 9-0 in five innings Wednesday afternoon at Farris Field in Conway.

After a scoreless first inning from UCA starter Bailie Runner, the Bears (14-21) scored four runs in the bottom of the frame. Lilly Hood's RBI groundout drove in the first run before a Morgan Nelson double scored two runs. Kennedy Fisher earned a bases-loaded walk to make it 4-0.

In the second inning, Tremere Harris drove in a run on an infield hit before Hood's triple to center field drove Harris in to make it 6-0.

With the bases loaded, Collen Bare and McKayla Betts drove in runs. Fisher's single up the middle made it 9-0 after two innings.

Runner allowed one hit in two innings. Julia Petty (7-9) earned the win with three scoreless innings. She struck out five and only allowed one baserunner on a walk.

Six Bears stole a base, led by freshman Renee Christian, who had three.

BASKETBALL

Arkansas State signs Ole Miss transfer Marshall

In addition to officially adding former University of Arkansas guard Joseph Pinion, Arkansas State signed another former Power 5 player through the portal Wednesday in Ole Miss transfer Rashaud Marshall, a 6-9 forward.

A native of Blytheville, Marshall averaged 1.4 points and 0.8 rebounds per game in his freshman season with the Rebels. He shot 62.5% from the field while appearing in 19 games and scored a career-high nine points in a Nov. 10 home game against Eastern Washington.

"We're thrilled to bring Rashaud back home and add him to our roster," Red Wolves Coach Bryan Hodgson said in a news release. "Rashaud brings valuable experience competing in the SEC and immediately adds much-needed front court depth. He was the best player in the state out of high school, leading Blytheville to multiple state championship games. His championship pedigree will be a valuable addition to our program."

A 4-star recruit coming out of high school by several recruiting services, Marshall was considered the top prospect in the state during his senior season in 2022-23. He was named the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Player of the Year as a senior after leading Blytheville to a 34-2 record and a state runner-up finish in 4A.

Marshall will have three years of eligibility remaining.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services