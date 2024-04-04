Storm expected to drop a foot of snow in parts of Northeast





TOMS RIVER, N.J. -- A major spring storm was expected to drop more than a foot of snow in parts of New England on Wednesday night, while heavy rains soaked the East Coast and cleanup work continued in several states wracked by tornadoes and other severe weather blamed for at least two deaths.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for several states in New England, where 7 to 18 inches of snow were expected with some local amounts topping 24 inches at higher elevations. Parts of New Hampshire and Maine were expected to see the highest amounts.

A mix of rain and snow was falling throughout the region by early evening and was expected through tonight in many areas.

"It is now a rain/snow mix at the office, and we have received our first trace of snow for the storm ahead," the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said Wednesday night via X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. "It won't be long before our ground turns white!"

Maine officials warned the storm was expected to cause difficult travel conditions, power outages and minor coastal flooding.

"Travel is discouraged during this storm due to unfavorable driving conditions," Pete Rogers, director of the Maine Emergency Management Agency, said in a statement. "Folks need to be prepared at home for the possibility of an extended power outage with emergency supplies, alternate power sources, and should charge their mobile devices in advance."

In New Hampshire, the U.S. Forest Service issued an avalanche watch through Friday afternoon for parts of the White Mountains including Mount Washington, the highest peak in the Northeast at 6,288 feet. The service warned backcountry hikers and skiers of the possibility that 30 inches of snow or more could fall in higher elevations and create dangerous avalanche conditions.

Coastal flood warnings and watches were in effect in many areas stretching from Maine to Long Island, N.Y., while wind gusts of up to 60 mph were expected in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and coastal Connecticut. Heavy rains and severe thunderstorms were also expected to impact the Mid-Atlantic states and Florida.

Forecasters said heavy, wet snow would persist across Wisconsin and Upper Michigan into today, with 6 to 10 inches overall possible in far-northern Wisconsin and 2 to 4 inches in Madison, but just a trace in Milwaukee. Meanwhile, residents in some of Michigan's Upper Peninsula had already seen several inches of snow, with overall accumulations of 2 feet or more expected.

The severe weather comes a day after thousands of homes and businesses were left without power after strong storms roared through several states across the nation.

Storms in northeastern Oklahoma on Tuesday unleashed three suspected tornadoes and dumped heavy rain that was blamed for the death of a 46-year-old homeless woman in Tulsa who was sheltering inside a drainage pipe.

In Kentucky, storms that spawned at least five tornadoes led to one death and widespread damage in several counties, Gov. Andy Beshear said Wednesday afternoon.

The weather-related death came from a traffic crash in Campbell County, Beshear said. No other major injuries were reported, he said.

Tornadoes touched down in Nelson, Anderson and Jessamine counties and the city of Prospect on Tuesday, according to the weather service.

An EF1 tornado also touched down in the northeast Tennessee town of Sunbright on Tuesday, according to the weather service.

The tornado's path was about 2.8 miles, and it was 150 yards wide, the weather service added. The twister damaged numerous residential and commercial structures, in addition to barns and hardwood trees, in the city of about 500 people. No injuries or deaths were reported.

In West Virginia, more than 103,000 homes and businesses remained without power on Wednesday, mostly in the southern part of the state, according to poweroutage.us. Some Appalachian Power customers may not get their service back until tonight, the utility said.

Schools were closed in eight of West Virginia's 55 counties Wednesday, and a state of emergency declared Tuesday by Gov. Jim Justice remained in place for several counties. Moderate flooding was forecast on the Ohio River, which was expected to crest nearly 6 feet above flood stage today at Wheeling.

Information for this article was contributed by Rebecca Reynolds, Dave Collins, John Raby, Jeff Martin, Adrian Sainz and Lisa Baumann of The Associated Press.





A tree sits uprooted and the roof is ripped off a home belonging to Johnny Carte on Lookout Road in Hico, W.Va., on Wednesday after a storm hit the area the day before. (AP/The Register-Herald/Rick Barbero)









