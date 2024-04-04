Suspension creates fishing drama





Major League Fishing ignited the fishing world Friday when it announced that it suspended James Watson from competing in any MLF events for two years.

Major League Fishing's statement said simply that it suspended Watson "for multiple violations of the standards outlined in the 2024 Major League Fishing Angler and League Participation Agreement and the 2024 Professional Bass Tour Talent and Promotion Agreement."

So far, Watson has not commented publicly about the situation.

Watson has been stridently outspoken in recent months about his thoughts about Major League Fishing's management, its direction, his belief that the organization is inconsistent in its treatment of anglers, selective in its enforcement of rules, and his perception of its diminishing value to anglers. He directs his ire at Boyd Duckett, a principal owner of Major League Fishing. Duckett, winner of the 2007 Bassmaster Classic, is the organization's face.

Before he earned fame as an angler, Duckett made a fortune in the trucking business by way of an innovative leasing paradigm.

Watson got wealthy in the real estate business. It is widely believed that his net worth exceeds Duckett's by a lot. That matters because Watson has the resources to litigate.

Major League Fishing recently announced that it intends to pare its Pro Bass Tour roster to its top 50 anglers. Qualification is based on a formula that aggregates points based on the entirety of an angler's career with the organization, minus one "drop" season. Some prominent anglers won't make the cut. Watson was among them. That is one element of Watson's beef with Major League Fishing.

Watson personalized his criticism of Duckett by creating his FBD line of fishing apparel. He claims that FBD is an acronym for Fishing Boat Docks, but it is accepted knowledge that it is actually an expletive aimed at Duckett. Its similarity to Duckett's logo is undeniable.

Watson has sold a lot of those caps. Some were visible at the Redcrest Fishing Championship at Birmingham, Ala., in March. One angler, during a mixer at the event headquarters, wore one sitting about 40 feet from Duckett.

Ultimately, MLF decided it would not tolerate the distraction. Two major aftershocks have occurred as a result. First, Watson's suspension and the controversy surrounding it diverted all of the fishing world's attention away from Dustin Connell's second Redcrest victory. It also diverted the fishing world's attention away from Justin Hamner's Bassmaster Classic victory on March 24. That is unfair to the champions.

If Watson's behavior in his campaign against Duckett triggered the suspension, then MLF overreacted. The suspension looks spiteful and malicious. It prohibits Watson from competing at any level in Major League Fishing. Watson's only recourse is to fish a small slate of of Bassmaster Open tournaments, essentially the BASS AA League. Not fishing on a major tour makes it hard for an angler to attract sponsors, let alone keep the sponsors he already has.

Essentially, the suspension ends Watson's fishing career. That is ample incentive for Watson to litigate. He has the personality and tenacity to do so.

Also, the suspension forces the fishing world to take sides whereas most anglers were previously content to remain neutral.

Again, Watson probably wasn't going to make the 50-slot cut to fish the Pro Bass Tour. In soccer terms, he would have been "relegated" to a lower league from which he would had to have worked his way back to the "Premier" league. Major League Fishing could just as easily have allowed Watson to cycle out of the league quietly.

On the other hand, the agreement that Watson and all other competitors in Major League Fishing signed in order to compete in the organization prohibits them from denigrating the organization.

It's as if Watson double-dog dared Major League Fishing to kick him out, and the organization took the dare.





James Watson





