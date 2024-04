This week’s professional golf events

This week's professional events

All times Central

PGA TOUR

EVENT Texas Open

SITE San Antonio

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE TPC San Antonio, Oaks Course (Par 72, 7,438 yards)

PURSE $9.2 million

WINNER'S SHARE $1.656 million

DEFENDING CHAMPION Corey Conners

ARKANSANS ENTERED Nicolas Echavarria, Andrew Landry

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday 3-6 p.m., Saturday noon-2:30 p.m., Sunday noon-1:30 p.m.; NBC, Saturday 2:30-5 p.m., Sunday 1:30-5 p.m.

LPGA TOUR

EVENT T-Mobile Match Play

SITE North Las Vegas

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday (event began Wednesday)

COURSE Shadow Creek Golf Course (Par 72, 6,804 yards)

PURSE $2 million

WINNER'S SHARE $300,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Pajaree Anannarukarn

ARKANSANS ENTERED Maria Fassi, Stacy Lewis

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday 6-8 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 5-8 p.m.

KORN FERRY TOUR

EVENT Club Car Championship

SITE Savannah, Ga.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE The Landings Golf & Athletic Club, Deer Creek Course (Par 72, 7,185 yards)

PURSE $1 million

WINNER'S SHARE $180,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION David Skinns

ARKANSANS ENTERED Austin Cook, Alvaro Ortiz

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Saturday 2:30-5 p.m., Sunday 1:30-5 p.m.

LIV GOLF

EVENT LIV Golf Miami

SITE Doral, Fla.

SCHEDULE Friday-Sunday

COURSE Trump National Doral (Par 72, 7,701 yards)

PURSE $20 million

WINNER'S SHARE $4 million

DEFENDING CHAMPION Inaugural event

ARKANSANS ENTERED None

TV/STREAMING CW Network app, Friday noon-5 p.m.; CW Network, Saturday-Sunday noon-5 p.m.