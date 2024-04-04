UA gymnasts aim for Walton success

FAYETTEVILLE -- The last time the University of Arkansas gymnasts competed at Walton Arena, they put it all together for a program-record score of 198.1 to bound past Nebraska in a dual meet.

The No. 10 seed Razorbacks will be hoping to duplicate that performance this weekend as they host the NCAA Fayetteville Regional today and Saturday at Walton Arena, which will seat 12,000 fans for the event.

Arkansas will participate in today's 1 p.m. regional semifinal with No. 7 seed Kentucky (197.81 national qualifying score), Arizona (196.885) and Nebraska (196.78).

The second semifinal tonight at 7 will pit second-seeded LSU against 15 seed Minnesota, Oregon State and BYU, which advanced out of Wednesday's play-in competition.

If the rest of the regional is reflective of the play-in meet, spectators are in for a treat. BYU's Brynlee Anderson scored 9.9 on the balance beam in the anchor position to help forge a 195.75 to 195.75 tie against Boise State. BYU overcame a deficit of 0.275 in the final rotation.

In the tiebreaker, scores for all six gymnasts were computed for each of the four events and the Cougars outpointed the Broncos 233.65 to 233.4 in the extended scoring.

The Razorbacks enter with a NQS of 197.445, the best entering the NCAAs in the 22-year history of the program. Arkansas will compete in its 20th consecutive NCAA regional in search of its ninth appearance at the NCAA Championships. The Razorbacks are hosting a regional for the sixth time, the first since 2017, and the first time at Walton Arena.

"Not having to travel is a big deal," fifth-year Arkansas Coach Jordyn Wieber said. "That's the first thing. Being in our home arena, on our equipment, where we've been competing all season, and not to mention the last meet we had in this arena we scored 198 for the first time, that in and of itself is a little comfort, a confidence booster I would say.

"But we're not going to go into this competition lightly. I mean we're focused, we're really excited. We know there's a tough job to get through this weekend."

The Razorbacks have faced each of those teams this year and went 3-0 in the regular season at three venues. Arkansas downed Arizona 197.375-196.95 at the Texas Women's Quad in Denton, Texas, on Feb. 19, outpointed Kentucky 197.4 to 197.15 at Barnhill Arena on Feb. 23 and ripped the 198.1 scored against the Cornhuskers on March 15.

"I think internally it's just a confidence booster to know that we've gone up against these teams and beat all of them this season," Wieber said. "However, I feel like just as the rest of our season is, we're really just staying in our own bubble and focused on ourselves and wanting to go out and obviously come in the top two on Thursday and advance to the second day.

"I think just focusing on ourselves and not on who we're competing against is going to be our best strategy for Thursday."

The top two finishers in each of the semifinals will compete in the regional final Saturday at 5 p.m., and the top two teams in that meet will move on to the NCAA Championships on April 18-20 in Fort Worth.

The nation's top all-around performer in LSU's Haleigh Bryant and its top gymnast on the floor exercise in Kentucky's Raena Worley will highlight the athletes on display at the regional. Bryant has a qualifying score of 39.81 in the all-around, with Worley seventh at 39.71, and Worley has a floor exercise score of 9.99, with Bryant seventh at 9.965.

Arkansas has a trio of qualifying scores in the top 25, with Frankie Price at 14th on the floor (9.95) and Lauren Williams 20th on the floor (9.945) and 21st on the vault (9.91).