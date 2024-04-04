UMass transfer Cohen follows Musselman, flips commitment from Arkansas basketball to USC

Former Massachusetts forward/center Joshua Cohen, who committed to Arkansas basketball out of the NCAA transfer portal March 29, has flipped his pledge to Southern Cal.

Southern California announced former Arkansas coach Eric Musselman was the hire for its coaching vacancy on Thursday.

Cohen, 6-10 and 220 pounds, also considered Notre Dame, Xavier and Penn State before initially picking Arkansas. He entered the NCAA transfer portal March 18.

On3.com rates him the No. 46 overall transfer in the portal. He was the lone transfer committed to the Razorbacks.