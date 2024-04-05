1 person dead, 3 injured in shooting in NLR

One person was killed and three others were wounded in a shooting in North Little Rock on Friday night, police said in a news release.

A suspect has been taken into custody, police said.

Officers responded to the shooting at the 100 block of Curtis Sykes Drive around 5:52 p.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and three others were taken to hospitals. Their conditions were unknown, police said.

Police said the person killed was not being released at this time pending the notification of the next of kin. The names of the injured victims and the suspect also weren't released.