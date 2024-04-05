10-run sixth helps propel Conway St. Joseph to win

A nonconference baseball matchup ultimately ended in blowout fashion as Conway St. Joseph defeated Episcopal Collegiate 16-5 on Thursday night in Little Rock.

The game was competitive through five innings. However, an onslaught occurred in the top of the sixth inning as the Bulldogs (8-3) scored 10 runs to put it out of reach.

Conway St. Joseph's Max Longing was responsible for four runs scored in the inning as he recorded two run-scoring doubles. The Wildcats walked seven batters and gave up five hits in the inning.

Bulldogs Coach Luke Davis spoke to what the win meant for his team going forward.

"This was a great nonconference game for us," he said. "We have a big game [today against Nemo Vista], and this was great for us to get ready for that."

Episcopal Collegiate (2-6) scored first as a result of plays made by Hunter Grumbles. After a single to lead off the first inning, Grumbles stole two bases and then scored on a wild pitch to give the Wildcats a 1-0 advantage.

The Bulldogs took the lead in the second inning and added to it in the third. in the first two innings, Conway St. Joseph combined for seven hits. Christian Stobaugh recorded his second RBI single that scored Nicholas French from third base as the Bulldogs eventually took a 6-1 lead. A few balks and a wild pitch aided in manufacturing runs.

Episcopal Collegiate responded with a rally in the bottom of the fourth inning by scoring three runs. The Wildcats strung together three hits, including a double to deep left field by Turner Harbour, and got an RBI double from Thomas Priebe to make it 6-5.

Despite the comeback attempt from the Wildcats, Conway St. Joseph used its productive sixth to put the 10-run rule in effect.

"I think my guys were kind of looking at [today's game]," Davis said. "We made a couple of mental mistakes that we typically don't make. We had to jump on them a little bit, and they responded. They focused up and played well after that."

Episcopal Collegiate starting pitcher Jakeb Tritt kept it within striking distance through five innings, but he was relieved in the sixth, and that's when the wheels came off.

Wildcats Coach Eddie Stephenson discussed the meaning of playing nonconference games, and what his team can take from Thursday's loss going forward.

"What we're doing with these nonconference games is getting some experience for some of our guys," he said. "They knew what it was going to be like going in. Jakeb did a really good job battling through five. We have guys playing that aren't experienced, and we're just trying to work through it."

Conway St. Joseph starting pitcher George Heer recorded the win as he struck out seven in three innings.

Conway St. Joseph now will play for the top spot in the 1A-4 Conference standings when it hosts Nemo Vista today. Episcopal College plays Mountain Pine twice next week in 2A-5 Conference action.