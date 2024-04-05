2 Arkansas State Police traffic stops said to net a total of 555 pounds of marijuana

The Arkansas State Police on Friday announced two traffic stops in the span of less than two weeks that it reported had collectively led to the seizure of more than 550 pounds of marijuana, including one stop that it said also netted methamphetamine, a gun and cash.

In the most recent case, a trooper on Wednesday stopped a white Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van on Interstate 40 in Crawford County, near the 4 mile marker, around 8:55 a.m. for a traffic violation, state police said in a news release.

During a search of the vehicle, the trooper reported finding 257 pounds of illegal marijauna in multiple packages, 10 pounds of methaphetamine, a Glock handgun and $2,020 in cash.

The van's driver, Javaris Demonte Kelly, 30, of McDonough, Ga., was booked into the Crawford County jail on one count each of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and trafficking a controlled substance; two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; and driving with suspended registration, the release says.

The other seizure occured March 27, after a trooper stopped a tan Freightliner motor home on I-40 in Crittenden County near the 278-mile marker for a traffic violation around 5:30 p.m., the release says.

During a search of the motor home, troopers reported finding 298 pounds of illegal marijuana in several duffle bags, the release says.

The motor home driver, Antranik Keshisian, 55, of North Hollywood, Calif., told police he was traveling from California to Florida, the release says.

Keshisian, who was taken to the Crittenden County jail, faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and was also cited for having expired tags, the release says.

The release says Keshisian was arrested by the state police Interstate Crime Patrol unit, which is specializes in enforcing criminal laws on Arkansas highways.

My Ly is a Report for America Corps member.