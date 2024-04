Cabot, circa 1910: At this time, the Lonoke County town had a population of 441 people, part of which supported the pictured Bank of Cabot with a capital available of $50,000 per the window sign. The masons had the upstairs of the building per their emblem. Today, the town is home to close to 30,000 people.

