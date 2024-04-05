The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF April 4, 2024

JUSTICE BARBARA WEBB

CV-23-518. Chris Corbitt, Esq. v. Arkansas State University; Trustees Christy Clark, Price Gardner, Neil Crowson, Jerry Morgan, Steve Eddington, Bishop Robert G. Rudolph, Jr., and Paul Rowton, in Their Official Capacities as Trustees of Arkansas State University, from Craighead County Circuit Court, Western District. Affirmed. Wood, Womack, and Hiland, JJ., dissent.

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

CV-23-59. Kenneth D. Stuart; James Greenhaw; Elizabeth Jessup; Amber Wooldridge; Kevin Lightburn; Kalvin Henderson; CBC Vision, LLC; Timothy Tyler Gardner, Jamshid Mirtalipov, and Garrett Taylor, v. Larry Walther, in His Official Capacity as Secretary of Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eleventh Division. Affirmed. Womack, J., concurs without opinion. Kemp, C.J., and Wood, J., dissent.

CV-23-755. Arkansas Voter Integrity Initiative, Inc., and Conrad Reynolds v. John Thurston, in His Official Capacity as Arkansas Secretary of State; the Arkansas State Board of Election Commissioners, in Its Official Capacity; and Election Systems and Software, LLC, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixth Division. Affirmed. Womack, J., concurs without opinion. Webb, J., dissents.