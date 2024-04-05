Barnett looks to continue moment with Naturals

SPRINGDALE -- Northwest Arkansas Naturals Manager Tommy Shields had no problem praising pitcher Mason Barnett for his low to mid-90s fastball. Shields said the right-hander has a great competitive spirit going for him, too.

"He's got a lot of dirt bag in him, and he wants the ball," Shields said Wednesday at Naturals Media Day. "Combined with his stuff that bodes very well. He's got at time an electric fastball, great curve ball and a good change, and he competes."

The 23-year-old, who is rated as the No. 6 prospect in the Kansas City minor league system by Baseball America, is slotted to start Saturday against Tulsa. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Left-hander Noah Cameron will start on the mound in tonight's opener along with Chandler Champlain on the mound on Sunday afternoon.

Barnett, who pitched at Auburn in college, finished last season in Northwest Arkansas after a late-season promotion. He went 2-1 with a 3.58 ERA in seven starts for the Naturals. He struck out 43 in 32 2/3 innings, while walking just 12 after being called up to Class AA.

Others took notice of Barnett's progression as he was named the Paul Splittorff Award winner as the top pitcher in the Royals' minor league system last year. The third-round pick in the 2022 amateur draft went 6-7 with a 3.18 ERA at High-A Quad Cities in 16 starts. He also struck out 94 and walked 38 in 82 innings before being promoted to Northwest Arkansas.

In his first full season of professional ball, Barnett led all qualified Royals minor leaguers in both ERA (3.30) and strikeouts (137) while ranking second in WHIP (1.19).

He didn't allow more than two earned runs in five of his seven Class AA starts and earned the win in two of his last three appearances.

Shields said Barnett has become a more polished pitcher, throwing his change-up and breaking ball behind in counts.

"He throws it for strikes or for swing and miss," Shields said. "So he doesn't have to come in with the fastball in fastball counts. That's just the natural progression for a pitcher."

The Cartersville, Ga., native played a key role in Auburn's run to the 2022 College World Series as he ranked second on the team in strikeouts (83), tied for second in starts (14) and third in innings pitched (63.2).

Barnett said having other former teammates with him in Northwest Arkansas helped make the transition easier. But he acknowledged facing more polished hitters was noticeable.

"They're not chasing as much," Barnett said. "It was like now you've really got to trust your stuff over the plate and stop trying to make guys just swing and miss. I think the biggest thing was eliminating too many waste pitches. You're not gonna pitch into the fifth, six or seven inning if you're trying to get them to chase all the time."

Barnett said his change-up improved last season.

"In my arsenal, I consider it my fourth pitch, but it's going to be a really good pitch for me this year. It's gotten more consistent. I think it's come a long way, I'm more confident in it. The curve and slider are about the same."

Barnett said he'd take some advice from the Naturals manager to be present, especially heading into the new season.

"I think Shieldsy said it best (Tuesday), just be where you are," Barnett said. "Be here and the rest will take care of itself."

His main goal going forward is to keep moving up.

"That's everybody's main goal to make it to the big leagues," Barnett said. "Just go out there and compete every time I can and let the rest take care of itself."