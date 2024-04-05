Beard drops out, Tang emerges as top candidate for Arkansas men’s basketball job

FAYETTEVILLE — Ole Miss Coach Chris Beard is no longer a candidate to replace Eric Musselman as men’s basketball coach at the University of Arkansas, according to multiple media reports Friday.

Beard has withdrawn his name from consideration for the Arkansas job and is staying at Ole Miss, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports reported.

“Great times ahead in Oxford,” Beard, who led the Rebels to a 20-12 record in his first season at Ole Miss, posted on social media. “We are just getting started.”

Kansas State Coach Jerome Tang has emerged as a leading candidate for the Arkansas job, Rothstein reported citing sources.

Tang, 57, has been Kansas State’s coach for two seasons and led the Wildcats to a 45-24 record.

Kansas State advanced to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight in 2023 and finished 26-10 in Tang’s first season. The Wildcats were 19-15 this season and played in the NIT.

Before taking the Kansas State job, Tang was an assistant coach at Baylor for 19 seasons from 2003-04 through 2021-22. He was on the staff when the Bears won the 2021 national championship, including an 81-72 victory over Arkansas in an Elite Eight game in Indianapolis.

Tang has a $6 million buyout as part of a recent contract extension, the Wichita (Kan.) Eagle reported. The buyout drops to $5 million at the end of April, but Arkansas likely can’t wait that long to hire its new coach with the transfer portal in full swing.

Musselman owes Arkansas a $1 million buyout for resigning to take the USC job.

Tang’s salary at Kansas State is $3.1 million and his contract now runs through the 2029-30 season. Musselman was paid $4.2 million at Arkansas.