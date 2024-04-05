Border Patrol told to care for children

WASHINGTON -- Migrant children who wait in makeshift camps along the U.S.-Mexico border for the Border Patrol to process them are in the agency's custody and are subject to a long-standing court-supervised agreement that set standards for their treatment, a judge ruled.

The issue of when the children are officially in Border Patrol custody is particularly important because of the 1997 court settlement on how migrant children in U.S. government custody must be treated.

The court settlement, known as the Flores settlement agreement, established the standards of treatment for immigrant children in government custody, requiring that they be given access to basic provisions like toilets, food and drinking water, and that they generally be held in facilities that are licensed by the state to care for children in the child welfare system. The lawyers filed a motion in February seeking to enforce those terms for children at open-air sites.

Wednesday's ruling means the Department of Homeland Security must quickly process the children and place them in facilities that are "safe and sanitary."

The border camps have become a flash point between immigrant advocates and the federal government. The U.S. has said smugglers send migrants to the camps and argued that the children are not yet in Border Patrol custody because they haven't been arrested. Advocates say the U.S. government has a responsibility for the children and that Border Patrol often directs migrants to the camps, sometimes even driving them there.

"The ability to exercise discretion over, and make decisions affecting, a child's health and welfare is indicative of maintaining legal custody of the child, regardless of whether that decision is to provide or withhold care," the 12-page order read. "Juveniles, unlike adults, are always in some form of custody."

Gee denied the lawyers' request for a specific time limit for how long minors could be held at the sites, but said the Department of Homeland Security needed to process all children "expeditiously" and place them in facilities that are safe, sanitary and "consistent with DHS's concern for the particular vulnerability of minors."

She said that Border Patrol officers must stop directing minors to the sites or holding them in the sites "except for the amount of time DHS reasonably requires to prepare the minor and/or actively arrange for transport of the minor to a more suitable facility."

Children traveling alone must be turned over within 72 hours to the U.S. Health and Human Services Department. That agency generally releases them to family in the United States while an immigration judge considers asylum. Asylum-seeking families are typically released in the U.S. while their cases wind through courts.

"This is a tremendous victory for children at open-air detention sites, but it remains a tragedy that a court had to direct the government to do what basic human decency and the law clearly require," Neha Desai, senior director of immigration at the National Center for Youth Law, said in a statement. "We expect CBP to comply with the court's order swiftly, and we remain committed to holding CBP accountable for meeting the most rudimentary needs of children in their legal custody, including food, shelter, and basic medical care."

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

WHO IS COMING

U.S. District Court of Central California Judge Dolly Gee's decision could have far-reaching implications because of the changing face of who is coming to the United States. Decades ago, the typical person attempting to enter the U.S. was an adult male from Mexico seeking work. Now, families with children are increasingly making perilous journeys to the border seeking a new life. Caring for children puts different stresses on federal agencies historically more geared toward adults.

The decision sided mostly with the lawyers representing the children in a class-action lawsuit. It established that minors at the sites were in legal custody of the Department of Homeland Security and thus were entitled to certain rights and protections even if they had not yet been formally processed.

The court order, which takes effect immediately, is expected to affect thousands of children and potentially many more. It will likely force U.S. Customs and Border Protection to devote additional resources to keeping up with the flow of migrants. The agency said it had already more than tripled the capacity at processing centers in San Diego and that it had increased the number of transport buses and personnel in order to expedite apprehensions.

The legal challenge focuses on two areas in California: one between two border fences in San Diego and another in a remote mountainous region east of San Diego. Migrants who cross the border illegally wait under open skies or sometimes in tents or structures made of tree branches while short on food and water. When the number of migrants was particularly high last year, they waited for several days for Border Patrol agents to arrest and process them.

The outdoor areas lack shelter, food and sanitation, which has given way to an array of public health concerns for the most vulnerable. Unaccompanied children and young families sometimes arrive in poor health, according to aid workers and medical volunteers at the sites, suffering from traumatic injuries or chronic health conditions that require medications that have long since run out.

During the hot desert days, dehydration and heat stroke have become common problems, according to aid groups, and nighttime temperatures, wind and rain are creating conditions ripe for hypothermia. Doctors are particularly concerned about those elements for children, since many have lower body fat than adults and may be malnourished from their journeys.

Gee said there was "significant evidence" that Customs and Border Protection, of which Border Patrol is a part, has physical control over minors at the outdoor locations. For example, CBP vehicles occasionally transport or drop off migrants to the camps and for a time, gave out wristbands to organize migrants by when they had arrived.

The Justice Department said during a March 29 hearing that any agent who sends, or even escorts, migrants to the camps is "no different than any law enforcement officer directing heightened traffic to avoid disorder and disarray."

In the motion, the lawyers argued that children who have not yet been formally apprehended deserve the same safe and sanitary housing as those already in official custody, since they are forbidden from moving from the camps and have no way of going back over the border.

In response, lawyers for the Department of Justice argued that because the children had not yet been formally taken into custody by U.S. customs officials, they were not obligated to provide such service. They did not dispute that the conditions in the encampments were poor.

"CBP has been apprehending and transporting minors to safe and sanitary U.S. Border Patrol facilities in a prompt manner," the defense lawyers wrote. "But until that occurs, plaintiffs are not in DHS custody," they said.

A senior official at U.S. Customs and Border Protection said he could not comment on the legal matter, but emphasized that the current immigration system was not equipped to handle the influx of migrants arriving at the border. He noted that court rulings did not come with additional resources to make the orders more achievable.

The latest ruling from the court acknowledged those "practical difficulties" but said the agency "has not been processing class members as expeditiously as possible," citing evidence that it "finds the ability to process children more efficiently in times of scrutiny."

The judge ruled that the Customs and Border Protection's juvenile coordinator must maintain records on minors held in the agency's custody for more than 72 hours and that includes any time the minors spend in the camps. The agency must make sure that the treatment of minors at open-air sites complies with the 1997 agreement, Gee wrote.

Gee set a May 10 deadline for the juvenile coordinator to file an interim report about the number of minors held in open-air sites and how the agency was complying with the judge's order.

FILE - Migrants are taken into custody by officials at the Texas-Mexico border, Jan. 3, 2024, in Eagle Pass, Texas. Migrant children in makeshift camps along the U.S.-Mexico border who are waiting to be processed by Border Patrol are in the agency's custody _ something the agency had denied _ and said the Department of Homeland Security must quickly process them and place them in facilities that are "safe and sanitary." (AP Photo/Eric Gay, file)

