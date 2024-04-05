Editor's note: This letter was originally published 15 years ago today.

Littering filthy habit

I remember when I was not yet 6 I tossed a candy wrapper out the car window. My usually soft-spoken and loving mother slammed on the brakes and said, "Now you go back and pick that up. No one but a filthy slob would do what you just did and no filthy slob can live in my house, so you decide."

Lesson learned. But it sure seems that we have a lot of filthy slobs in the Little Rock area. In my daily jogs and walks in our parks and streets, I carry a bag and pick up the sickening amount of trash I come across. I've concluded that fast-food takeouts contribute 90 percent of the trash. (Park employees agree with that figure.) The rest is mostly from beer and soft drink users, and plastic grocery bags.

So here is my question: Are takeout-window users and beer and soft drink users all filthy slobs, or is it just that all filthy slobs use the takeout windows and drink beer and soft drinks?

In Europe, they charge for plastic bags in the grocery stores, so you never see them all over the landscape as you do here. A discarded plastic bag or a smelly cigarette butt will last 10 or more years in the landscape.

Also, in my experiences, I've observed that most filthy slobs do not smell too nice, so I would go my mom one word better and refer to these disgusting citizens as filthy, stinking slobs, which they are.

KENNETH E. OBERSTE

Little Rock