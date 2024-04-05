Ford puts rollout of newer EV into 2026

DETROIT -- With U.S. electric vehicle sales starting to slow, Ford Motor Co. says it will delay rolling out new electric pickups and a new large electric SUV as it adds gas-electric hybrids to its model lineup.

The Dearborn, Mich., company said Thursday that a much ballyhooed new electric pickup to be built at a new factory in Tennessee will be delayed by a year until 2026.

The big electric SUV, with three rows of seats, will be delayed by two years until 2027 at the company's factory in Oakville, Ontario, near Toronto.

The Oakville factory will cease production of gas-fueled Edge SUVs next month and was due to be converted this year to build the electric SUV. Now the automaker said it is working with Unifor, the union representing Ford's Canadian employees, to extended benefits to workers who are due to receive as much as 70% of pay while laid off.

"We are committed to taking care of our valued Oakville employees through this transition," Bev Goodman, president of Ford Canada, said in the statement.

Unifor National President Lana Payne said in a statement that the union is "extremely disappointed" by Ford's decision. "Our members can be assured that we will push the company to explore every single possible opportunity to lessen the impact of this decision on them and their families."

The retreat comes as U.S. electric vehicle sales growth slowed to 2.7% in the first quarter of the year, far below the 47% increase that fueled record sales and a 7.6% market share last year. Sales of new vehicles overall grew nearly 5%, and the electric vehicle market share declined to 7.1%.

Hybrid sales, however, grew 45% from January through March, while plug-in hybrids, which can go a short distance on battery power before a gas-electric system kicks in, grew 34% according to Motorintelligence.com.

Ford also said it "expects to offer" hybrid versions of all its gasoline passenger vehicles by the end of the decade in North America.

Industry analysts say most early technology adopters and people who want to cut emissions have already purchased electrics. Automakers now have to convince skeptical mainstream buyers to go electric, but those customers fear limited range and a lack of charging stations.

Ford expects pretax losses for its electric vehicle unit to widen from $4.7 billion last year to a range of $5 billion to $5.5 billion this year. But it foresees commercial vehicles making $8 billion to $9 billion, up from $7.2 billion last year. Gasoline powered vehicles and hybrids are expected to make $7 billion to $7.5 billion, about even with last year.

To stimulate waning consumer demand for electrics, Ford has pivoted to developing three small battery-powered models starting at $25,000 that are set to debut in late 2026, Bloomberg has reported. Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley said the automaker has determined larger SUVs are too costly to attract mainstream buyers.

"We have decided pretty quickly to bet on smaller EV platforms," Farley said in February at a Wolf Research conference, adding that customers have said that any EV bigger than its compact SUV Escape had "better be really functional or a work vehicle."

Information for this article was contributed by The Associated Press and Keith Naughton of Bloomberg News.